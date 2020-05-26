SEWARD – When Kirsten Wagner went on break at work last week, she turned on her phone and watched the messages flood in.
The former York Duke and Concordia University tennis player was the winner of the NAIA Central Regional Arthur Ashe Jr. Leadership & Sportsmanship Award, her former head coach at Concordia, David DeSimone, wrote among all the congratulation messages from friends.
“It took me a couple minutes to find out what was going on,” Wagner said of the moment when she learned she received the award. “I was pretty shocked, I was not expecting that. But I’m very thankful.”
According to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), the award recognizes outstanding student-athletes in all five divisions (NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and JUCO) at the regional and national level. This prestigious award, which dates back to 1982, is presented to the men’s and women’s national student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements.
Wagner, a 2016 York High School graduate, lettered in the Dukes’ tennis program all four years of her high school career. During her time at Concordia where she was a four-year starter, she earned all-conference twice while double majoring in chemistry and biology. As a junior in 2019, Wagner went 12-7 overall in singles with a perfect 8-0 record in GPAC action.
Because of the coronavirus, Wagner didn’t get a chance to compete this past spring as a senior for the Bulldogs. With a talented crew returning, that part stung.
“I had a lot of emotions. I was sad obviously, we were really expecting to go pretty far this year,” Wagner said of her senior season. “Not to be overconfident or anything, but we were conference runner-ups last year and the team was looking good and ready to avenge that this year. It’s pretty sad we didn’t get the opportunity to show how far we could go.”
Although Wagner’s athletic career ended sooner than she planned, her academic career is close to taking the step. Now a graduate of Concordia, her next stop is physical therapy school at the University of Nebraska Medical Central in August.
“I’m very humbled to get it but also very proud,” Wagner said of receiving the award. “People won’t remember the wins necessarily and they won’t remember my record, but being able to leave that memory of myself with people at Concordia and my teammates, it just means a lot that they thought of me in that way.”
