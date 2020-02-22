OMAHA — The semifinals and third-round consolation matches of the Class C state wrestling tournament on Friday night at CHI Health Center Omaha were represented by six area wrestlers, three each from both Fillmore Central and Cross County/Osceola.
Two of those grapplers, both from Cross County/Osceola, were still in line to win a gold medal as undefeated sophomore and No. 3-ranked Cameron Graham (56-0) at 138 pounds joined junior 145-pound teammate Bryce Reed (45-11) in semifinal tilts.
All of the area wrestlers in third-round action on Friday needed just one more win to secure a medal.
The 138 final pitted Graham against No. 1-ranked Gage Krolikowski of Valentine, who had a record of 46-0.
Krolikowski was up 8-0 when the ended the match by pin at 1 minute, 45 seconds. Graham will compete on Saturday. A loss will put him in the fifth place match.
Unfortunately, the Cross County/Osceola Twisters went 0-2 in the semifinals on Friday.
In the 145 semifinal between Reed and Jeaven Scdoris of Milford, Reed could not slow down the senior as Scdoris won the match by a technical fall at 20-3.
Reed will also be back Saturday morning wrestling for a third- through sixth-place medal.
Third-round consolation
After going 1-1 in Thursday’s action, Fillmore Central 160-pound senior Gavin Hinrichs kept his season alive by beating Perkins County’s Jace Wid, 3-1, in the second-round consolation.
Hinrichs, the No. 7-rated wrestler, defeated Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann in the third-round consolation on Friday, 5-3, and will be back Saturday with a medal guaranteed. Hinrichs is 46-11 on the year.
Kyle Sterup, an Osceola product and the 182-pounder for Cross County/Osceola, held David City’s Spencer Allen scoreless and picked up a 6-0 win Friday morning in the second-round consolation. The junior came back on Friday night and pinned Colton Horne of Doniphan-Trumbull in 4:01 to earn his place on the medal stand Saturday. Sterup is 55-3 on the year.
Due to Archbishop Bergan’s Ethan Villwok medical forfeiting his second-round consolation match, Fillmore Central sophomore Thomas Barnes continued his season at Class C 182. Barnes was 43-14 this season and met Conestoga senior Owen Snipes (42-10) Friday night. The result was a pin of the Fillmore Central sophomore in 28 seconds by Snipes. Barnes sees his season come to an end with a record of 43-15.
Fillmore Central junior Connor Asche won his second-round consolation match against Broken Bow sophomore Tyler Thomas with a pin in 2:44. He was back on the mat Friday night in the third-round consolations, but fell 3-1 to Wilber-Clatonia’s Eric Escobar. Asche sees his season end at 31-12.
After a win over Wilber-Clatonia’s Miguel James in the second-round consolation match earlier in the day, freshman Alex Schademann saw his season come to an end with a 3-1 overtime loss to Syracuse senior Spencer Bridgmon. Schademann defeated James with a 5-1 win, but Bridgmon scored a takedown in the first overtime to advance. Schademann ends his year with a record of 49-9.
Local Class C first- and second-round recaps
Aidan Trowbridge, a 126-pound sophomore, saw his season end with a record of 25-12 after losing 8-5 to Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini Friday morning.
After missing his entire junior season due to an injury, Cross County senior Colton Nuttelman returned with a vengeance for his senior year. On Friday morning, Nuttelman came up short of medaling with a 9-4 loss to Bridgeport’s Steven Menke. Nuttelman ends his senior season with a mark of 41-19.
