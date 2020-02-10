HAMPTON – The Class D-2 No. 10-rated Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boy basketball team improved to 12-8 on the season after picking up a 69-40 win on the road over the Hampton Hawks last Friday.
Four players scored in double figures for Exeter-Milligan, including a game-high 20 points from Jackson Beethe, 16 from Braden Capek and 11 from both Ryan Sharp and Max Zeleny.
Exeter-Milligan led the Hawks 22-4 after the first quarter and 40-18 at halftime.
Hampton freshman Jackson Block led the Hawks with 11 points.
Exeter-Milligan will host McCool Junction (13-5) on Tuesday night.
