YORK – All sports activities on the calendar for Friday night were either postponed or canceled due to the winter weather that hit the area:

Crete at York

Columbus Lakeview at Centennial

Heartland at East Butler

Deshler at McCool Junction

High Plains at Dorchester

Hampton at Shelby-Rising City

Cross County at David City

Wrestling

Centennial at Minden Invite

Fillmore Central at Gibbon Invite (Saturday)

