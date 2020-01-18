YORK – All sports activities on the calendar for Friday night were either postponed or canceled due to the winter weather that hit the area:
Crete at York
Columbus Lakeview at Centennial
Heartland at East Butler
Deshler at McCool Junction
High Plains at Dorchester
Hampton at Shelby-Rising City
Cross County at David City
Wrestling
Centennial at Minden Invite
Fillmore Central at Gibbon Invite (Saturday)
