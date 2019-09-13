We have started a new project at the York News-Times and it has to do with the top female and male athletes from each of our coverage schools over the last 25 years.
We started to work on this over summer months and in doing so we have contacted a lot of people to help us to look into which athletes deserve to be chosen for this honor.
There are going to be some really, really tough choices, and while in some cases a few athletes stand out.
In looking back on the past 25 years some of the information was captured digitally, while this project will also require us to look back through the books with the printed editions.
I have started to read some of the stories from as far back as 1995, and for me it has been a trip down memory lane. It has also made me realize that I have been doing this for a long time.
Some of these athletes being considered are now close to their 40s, and while I remember a lot of them, I have also forgotten some of them as well.
It also makes me realize that I have gotten to work with a lot of great people over the years, and that includes coaches, Ads, the athletes, and yes, even the parents and the general fan bases.
I can honestly say that I have been privileged to cover some of the greatest games played in the state of Nebraska at the high school level.
Back many, many years, ABC featured a show called the Wide World of Sports. Their catch phrase kind of sums up what I have been witness to over the past 32 years at the YNT: “The Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat”
I have seen schools win championships and I have seen others have to deal with heartbreaking losses.
As I have read some of the accounts of the games and not just the one I covered, I see the coaches’ names in the print and realize that he or she has retired and no longer is associated with high school sports.
I have worked with a lot of coaches who have a long tenure at their schools and I have built a pretty good relationship with them. Just this past year two of them retired (Darcy White at Exeter-Milligan and Norm Manstedt at High Plains) and it made me think a little bit about how much longer do I want to be doing this on a full-time basis?
Somebody once asked me what the best game was that I ever covered.
I told them that there were just too many to remember, and in going back into the books and reading the accounts of some I did write up, there were some games that I had forgotten about in three decades of covering sports in the area.
There is still a lot of work to be done and a lot of stories to be read and a lot reminiscing to do.
Next week: The day is nearly here. I will be out of the loop for the next 9-10 days as I will be leaving on Saturday for Deadwood and eventually Yellowstone for vacation.
Don’t worry, however, as Steve Moseley will be dusting off the notebooks and sports camera and be back out on the trail covering games while I am gone.
The fall sports scene is really starting to ramp up and there are plenty of sporting events going on in the area.
Have a great weekend and as always be safe in your travels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.