Now that the holidays are over the real action is about to get started.
The high school sports scene is about to go into overdrive with wall-to-wall basketball and wrestling for the next 2 ½ months. Of course with the New Year comes our New Years’ Resolutions. Do you have one this year?
On the list of the top 10 resolutions I decided that I would be working on at least three, maybe four of them.
Here is how I came to that conclusion.
No. 1 LOSING WEIGHT AND GETTING FIT- I would imagine that we all want to lose weight or just stay fit. I read a lot that reducing stress, eating healthy and getting in some exercise will all help to do this. I have decided that I am severely reducing my intake of soda’s, sweets and other foods that are not recommended by most doctors. I have seen the commercials on TV for the Peloton bike and Mirror, but the expense of those to help with getting fit brings to me to No. 5 and that is GET OUT OF DEBT AND SAVE MONEY.
I crossed No. 5 off my list however even before the clock struck 12. Here is why-My daughter is getting married this year and saving money and saving for a wedding cross each other out. Thank God we are not planning a vacation this year. However it might help to manage stress.
That brings me to No. 8-BE LESS STRESSED; Ok, my daughter is getting married, the sports scene is about to ramp up and we will be struggling to meet deadlines each night. On top of that we have a project underway at the York News-Times to go along with all the other stuff we have to do. I am not sure that I will be successful at No. 8, but I will give it my best.
One of things about managing stress that most doctors will tell you is that you have to EAT HEALTHIER AND DIET. That is No. 4- I have to have my morning coffee. I will try to limit my morning intake to a power bar or a couple of English Muffins. I will bring my lunch to work, but it is those late night’s after a game when I haven’t had dinner yet that are going to wreak havoc with my diet. I also just read that my large heaping bowls of Captain Crunch, Fruit Loops and Frosted Flakes are not a good option. Too much sugar! Other not so good options are red meat, spicy foods and pretty much any other type of food that I would normally eat after 9 p.m. or even later. I am not one who can come home eat an apple and a few crackers and call it good. This could be a real struggle.
No. 3 is Learn Something New- I don’t even know what to say about this one. Maybe if I can find something new (like a project) it would help with No. 8. But hopefully there isn’t a lot of money involved which would affect No. 5 and that would not be good.
Do you see the trend here?
I would love to be able to SPEND MORE TIME WITH FAMILY-which is No. 6 and TRAVEL TO NEW PLACES-which is No. 7, but No. 7 requires money which again has a negative effect on No. 5. But on the flip side, traveling might be a good way to manage stress, but it all comes back to No. 5 which really doesn’t matter anyway because there won’t be any time to do any of this.
I have been successful in No. 2 my entire life and that is NOT TO SMOKE, but No. 10 which is DRINK LESS will be a challenge with trying to manage numbers one through nine .
At No. 9 is VOLUNTEER- This of course brings us back to the issue of time. I’ll just have to see how this one goes.
So in looking back I am going to work on No. 1, No. 4 and No. 8- The rest of those suggestions for right now are just that- suggestions.
This weekend Zion Lutheran Church in Benedict will be closing their doors after their final service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
This is where I was married; children were baptized and confirmed and where we have attended Sunday services.
One of the most enjoyable things about Christmas was attending Christmas Eve Service at Zion. It has been every Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m. for as long as I can remember. This past Christmas Eve was the final one at the church and next year that will be a huge piece missing during the holidays.
There are a lot of sporting events this weekend in the York area, so you can’t say there is nothing to do.
As always be safe in your travels and have a good weekend.
