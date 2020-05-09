About two to three times a week I Google the latest news on the return of live sports to the daily schedule.
Even though the information out there is plentiful and a lot of guesses are being made as to when things will/can resume; very little is concrete and believable.
It’s easy to understand why there is so much apprehension in deciding on dates/times and venues, because right now the COVID-19 pandemic still continues to raise a lot of questions as to when it will be safe. Maybe the writing is already in the wall and we just refuse to accept it.
About a month ago Major League Baseball was looking at a plan to have all 30 teams play the season out in Arizona around the Phoenix area with the season to start in late May.
I don’t think that plan has been completely scrapped, but the original time lines of late May are not going to happen.
The latest I heard the spring baseball season could start in June around the 10th, with the season opener in July with each team playing a shortened season at their home parks.
What about the NBA?
The target date to make a decision was on May 1 and as we all know that deadline has since past.
Now the talk is just about the 2020-2021 season which a December start has been thrown out there, with very little definite about this season. However the NBA teams did open their facilities to the players on Friday, so there does appear to be some hope.
The NHL is looking at a July restart to the season. Florida Panthers President Matt Caldwell said on April 22nd, “The goal is to finish the season in some way shape or form.”
The NFL is looking at starting on time and right now has no plans to change that until told differently.
Troy Vincent, Executive Director of Football Operations for the NFL said, “The plan is to move forward as normal- to play a full season and a full schedule, until the medical community tells us differently.”
Only one of the Professional sports at this time has set a return date and that is the PGA.
It makes sense because in golf you can pretty much adhere to all the criteria that has been put forward in preventing spread of the virus and flattening the curve.
They will resume the season on June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Course in Texas. They will play the first four weeks of the resumed tour without fans and then evaluate after that time.
There will be live competition however as Tiger Woods will team with Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson will pair up with Tom Brady in a head-to-head completion on May 24 to benefit the COVID-`19 relief effort.
Even before that, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will take on Ricky Fowler and Matthew Wolfe in another COVID-19 relief tournament on Sunday, May 17.
The big question is college football.
In my personal opinion, there may be some college football this year, but it may be very limited and without fans. I also feel the same about the NFL season. I don’t know what that means, but I just don’t think it will start on time. Schedules will have to be changed.
There is still way to much out there with the COVID-19 virus and some places in the United States (especially west) have not even experienced the peak of the pandemic.
As I see it, nothing less than a vaccine for both prevention and TX will change the landscape of both professional and college sports.
On the local scene everything remains up in the air and a decision as to when that might change is also unknown.
One more thing, I HOPE I AM DEAD WRONG on all of this!
Have a great weekend and be safe.
