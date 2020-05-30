When the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic hit several months ago and sports came to a complete standstill, our project for the year, The Sports Magazine was placed high on the priority list.
During the summer months in 2019 we were kept busy with softball, baseball and golf and once the fall sports months hit, there was virtually no time at all to work on it at all. Through the winter sports months it was pretty much the same thing with just too much going on to find time to even try to open the project up and look at it.
So in April, while along with digging up local stories to fill the pages and throughout the month of May, the Sports Magazine has been my project.
To kind of remind you what the Sports Magazine will entail, it will be Top 25 notable athlete contributions for the past 25-years for both male and female athletes in the York coverage area. This will be complete with short summaries of the athletes and photos.
Can you imagine or even begin to fathom how many athletes we are talking about?
I have been researching up to five hours a day during the work week and documenting accomplishments; awards and notable athletic events each were involved in.
My research has taken me back to the days of the Bradshaw Bulldogs, the Fairmont Tigers; Benedict Eagles, Stromsburg Vikings and the Polk-Hordville Wildcats to name a few.
There are times when the only thing bouncing around inside my head are stats and more stats.
The magazine is scheduled to be done and out for the public to see in the next few weeks.
I have a few hours left in the week (Friday afternoon) and I will be out of the office for my second week of mandatory furlough next week because of the COVID-19 virus next week.
We were informed that because this was a company enforced furlough that we could put in for unemployment for the two weeks we had to take off.
Of course filing for unemployment seems easy enough and the reason I had to take two weeks off was because of the pandemic, but the Nebraska Unemployment Office apparently didn’t see it that way.
I was denied because my furlough was not directly a result of the COVID-19 issue.
I guess I must have missed something when the email came out as to why we had to schedule two weeks off before the end of June.
I’ll be contacting them next week to see what I did wrong.
So until two weeks from now when I write my next column, have two great weekends and if you have to travel be safe.
