We all have little things we do to break up the stress that life often hurls at us.
As I have stated in the past I like to play video games, sit outside with my favorite beverage and enjoy the outdoors and I also have a few TV shows that I really look forward to watching and escaping the daily grind. Just in the past month I caught a glimpse of the series Yellowstone and I was hooked immediately.
I know that this is a very popular series and that I haven’t discovered anything most of you don’t already know, but man John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is one mean SOB, --but for good reason.
He is protecting his family’s land which is located in the region of Yellowstone National Park, where I just happen to be going for vacation in a few weeks, so it is understandable that you do what you have to do to make sure your family is safe and your property is protected.
And believe me John Dutton stops at nothing when it comes to his family.
There is something about the mountains, snow and the serenity of that part of the country that I have always found to be relaxing. The scenery in this series is just beautiful and a lot of what goes on is set in the mountains and the hillsides surrounding the Yellowstone Ranch.
I have been counting down the days to vacation and I have to admit that this time away to the mountains and relaxing could not have come at a better time. To say the least 2019 has been a year of surprises and a lot of stress.
We have rented a cabin near Emigrant, Montana, which is located about 30-minutes from the north entrance to the Yellowstone Park.
This cabin is loaded and from everything I have read about it there is no doubt there will be an abundance of wildlife right outside our front door.
My grandson Braxton (1 ½ years old) is going on the trip with us, mom and dad are staying home.
We will have to keep a close eye on the little man because he has turned into an adventurous explorer and he would be right outdoors with the wildlife if we would let him.
We leave on the morning of September 14 and will return late on September 23.
Another program that I really enjoy and is nothing along the lines of Yellowstone is “Ink Master.”
It’s a competition among young tattoo artists who are trying to make a name for themselves as they go head to head and work as teams to achieve the approval of three professional tattoo artists who judge them on their work.
I find the artistic imagination and their ability to adapt to difference challenges to be very interesting.
Every week an artist is eliminated until they get down to the final week, which I think is this coming week.
Of course there is also the program Mountain Men, not to be confused with Mountain Monsters.
Mountain Men is a combination of different settings from the far reaches of Alaska to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and Turtle Island.
Again, more than anything this show is about the scenery and the different hardships that these men and women endure living off the grid.
Off with a BANG!
Volleyball, X-Country and Tennis started Thursday night, area teams got their football season started on Friday and from now until sometime in October, our weekends will be full of high school sports.
Good Luck to all the teams as they get their seasons underway.
Enjoy the Labor Day Weekend and as always be safe in your travels!