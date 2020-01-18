I have been glued to the TV set just about every morning this week to the Major League Baseball (MLB) Channel.
My normal morning viewing of NCIS reruns along with my morning coffee has been pre-empted by what is turning out to be the biggest scandal in major league baseball since “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and seven other White Sox players took money from gamblers to throw the 2019 World Series in what was known as the “Black Sox” scandal.
It seems like every time this week that I have turned on the MLB Channel there is Harold Reynolds or Matt Vasgersian letting the baseball world know that another huge name has fallen or has been linked to the sign stealing scandal that right now involves the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.
To be fair, at this time has the sign stealing accusations with the Houston Astros been investigated and dealt with by Major League Baseball. The Red Sox are still under investigation and nothing has been decided yet. However the Red Sox have parted ways with their manager Alex Cora who was a bench coach for Houston in 2017 when the Astros won the World Series and he was coach of the Red Sox in 2018 when Boston won the World Series.
New York Mets new manager Carlos Beltran, just hired for the upcoming 2020 season also parted ways with the Mets as he was a member of the Houston Astros when all of this was taking place.
Maybe who we should feel sorry for the most are the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans, because they lost both the 2017 and 2018 series to the Astros and the Red Sox.
Ken Rosenthal, who I could listen to talk about baseball 24/7 has been a regular member /guest this week on the MLB Hot Stove with Reynolds and Vasgersian.
He has been reporting and talking about the sign stealing scandal and how it will have an effect on the game for years to come.
Arizona sports writer Dan Bickley said the Astros are filthy and the damage they have caused is reprehensible.
Some others are comparing the sign stealing to the steroid issues that baseball dealt with several years back.
To me sign stealing and the steroid issue is not even closely related. One gives you the muscles to be stronger and physically built, but you still have to be able to hit the ball and that takes talent.
The advantage of knowing not only what pitch was coming but what the location of that pitch would be is an advantage in baseball like no other.
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch has been fired and suspended for 1-year, general manager Jeff Luhnow the same. The Astros have been fined 5-million dollars and they have lost first and second round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 major league draft. – Not enough!
In 2020 Kenesaw Mountain Landis who was the commissioner of Major League Baseball at the time, banned all eight members of the White Sox scandal for from major league baseball for a lifetime, including none of them could be ever be considered for the Hall of Fame.
What about the Astros players who were involved in this and knew they were cheating?
So far I have not seen anything that has questioned the integrity of the players.
How can we just let them continue to play the game and not suffer any kind of consequences for their action.
It’s time for Rob Manfred to go Kenesaw Mountain Landis on the players. He needs to see that an investigation takes place and those players who are found to be a part of all of this need to receive consequences.
One of the comments that has been made by several different analysts and or reporters is that this scandal is not going away any time soon and that it will have repercussions on the game of baseball for many years to come.
We are talking about some of the biggest names in baseball who compromised not only the game, but other players and organizations and fan bases with their cheating.
Weather wipes out schedule
When winter weather interrupts the sports schedule we all of a sudden have a boring Friday night.
There is a lot of stuff going on this weekend including the huge Mid-State Meltdown Basketball Tournament in the area.
Hope everyone has a good weekend and be safe in your travels.
