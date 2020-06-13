The reopening of the state and the nation is well underway.
It’s my opinion that it’s a huge risk, but it’s one that everyone is will to take to try and get things to return to something that looks like normal.
We just have to cross our fingers and our toes and hope that in doing this it’s not going to bite us in the butt later.
In Nebraska the NSAA approved on Thursday that starting June 18 high schools; under some restrictions, can now have open gyms for basketball, soccer, football and wrestling.
If you really think about it is there any other time that would be better to do this?
Maybe, but we are also dealing with a virus that could make a return at any time and who knows what that would look like. I’ve heard horror stories, but then again does anybody really know?
There has been some discussion that the virus is probably not as strong in the summer because of the heat and it probably does not survive as long outside.
Again some information would support that it cannot survive in warmer weather, but we don’t have any direct data and what is the cut-off as far as the temperature goes?
I am ready to get out away from my desk and start to cover some real live sports and with the announcement on Friday with the NSAA allowing teams to return to the gyms that would appear to becoming more of a reality.
Actually on Thursday, June 18 I will be in Shelby as the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels Junior baseball team will get their season underway against Central City.
It has been a surreal last 3-months just sitting and working on sports from a desk or my living room table.
I heard a comment on TV the other day along the lines of - we need to get back to normal because the abnormal is killing us.
I am not sure if any return will be normal with the restrictions, but is has to be better than what it has been.
Major League Baseball talked big about returning as soon as May; then it was June and now possibly July, but even that looks like a longshot right now.
With both sides shooting down proposals to get restarted, I am not sure they are going to be able to find common ground that they can agree to.
The players of course don’t want to give up any of their salaries and still want to play a 114-game season.
The owners, who are losing all kinds of money with the loss of fan revenue; sales from concessions and of course at their team shops located at the stadiums want to pro-rate the players wages and drop the season with the latest proposal to 76 games.
That latest development has the players willing to sit out the season if that is the best the owners can do.
Right now it would appear one side will have to cave before any progress can be made to getting the season restarted.
The next several weeks are going to be critical as to what will happen with the fall sports season and how certain sports will be managed.
For now have a great weekend and as you start to get out of the house more and travel, just be safe in doing so.
