Well I celebrated my 63rd birthday this week – NO BIG DEAL!
I have always said that your age is just a number and that every year that number gets a little bigger, but it doesn’t mean anything, except for retirement and social security benefits.
We all know I am not retiring anytime soon because my wife made that perfectly clear to me, so we are not going to bring up that subject again.
When I was 19 years old I had a chance to change the direction of my life when a Cincinnati Reds baseball scout contacted me and gave me the opportunity to go to Denver in the spring of 1976 and do a tryout. I had been playing baseball at the semi-pro level in Genoa, Nebraska and Denver was the Triple AAA affiliate of the Reds at that time, long before the Rockies moved in.
That was in September of 1975, just after I graduated.
In October I was playing in a co-ed softball game, ran into a light post in left field and that was that. I broke my arm and the opportunity to try-out for professional baseball ended right there.
How did run into a light post? I had played several games on the field before. The city of Schuyler, where it happened, was moving the light posts in and had moved the fences outside the where the posts were located. When you are 20 years old you have a tendency not to always pay attention to those details.
I was never able to throw with the same velocity and my control was out of whack because I didn’t have full extension in my right arm.
It was a tough blow and sometimes I wonder what might have been had I not broken my arm.
I played a few semi-pro games after I returned, but not being able to do what I did before I quickly lost interest and retired to the slow-pitch softball circuit.
Now we all know that with slow-pitch softball comes a large consumption of beverages, and that usually occurs in temperatures of 100 degrees with little to no food in your stomach.
Weekends consisted of loading up the car and heading off to either Gerard Park in Columbus or sometimes a destination in Lincoln or in some cases to a small town celebration.
I continued to play softball into my mid 50s but I always loved playing the outfield, and as I got older that was tough position to maintain.
I tried my hand at pitching, but that is just too dangerous!
I took up golfing at an early age, but never really got into the sport until I was around 30 years old. When I played a lot I got to be about a five to six handicap, now I am just a handicap period. I still play when I can, but not to the same degree I once did.
I love the game of tennis and even won a few tournaments in a few small towns during their celebrations. Believe me the competition was often barely coherent and it was obvious it was just older guys trying to live-out their sports fantasies. I guess staying home and mowing the grass or painting the garage was the last thing they wanted to do. The condition they were in I doubt either one of those jobs would have resulted in success.
Being a sports editor and being around the young athletes has really helped to keep me feeling, well, not like 63. So in this time with sports at a standstill and the athletes all at home, it’s been tough not being out there and covering these kids and giving them the credit they deserve.
Oh, one more thing … a two-year-old grandson will also keep you running and not allow you to feel old. Well, maybe later that night when your muscles seize up from chasing him all day you might feel your age.
Hope you all have a great weekend and stay home!
