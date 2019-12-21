I have been to two wrestling triangulars; a dual tournament and an old fashioned tournament where the wrestlers make their way through a bracket. Not seeing a lot of those anymore.
When I first started to cover wrestling (many, many years ago) I found myself struggling to figure out what the heck was going on.
I could never figure out why a guy would take his opponent down, than let him go only to do it several more times. I figured he must have not been getting in enough practice during the week.
The other thing that kind of bugs me about wrestling records is that you could attend a six-team dual, get five wins and never step on the mat, except to get your hand raised because of an open class/forfeit.
With all the dual tournaments now, the number of times an athlete could wrestle over the weekend could be up to 9-10 times (example: Nebraska Duals). Of course that only gives the current wrestler many more opportunities to post a ‘W’ and a lot better chance of setting some kind of win/match record at that school. It is very possible that a wrestler who gets started with his varsity career as a freshman could compete in as many as 235-240 matches.
I still don’t know if there is a limit on the number of matches an athlete can compete in during the course of the year, I am thinking that there probably is not. Some kids have more than 65-70 matches a season (maybe more), which is considerably more than the athlete of say 5-10 years ago. To find out the answer to that question I asked York head wrestling coach Darrel Branz.
“The rule is any athlete can participate in 10 tournaments of five or more teams, either in dual or individual format and eight duals. So there is not a set match limit like there was years ago,” Branz explained. “If I had to give you a number – wrestlers now can get anywhere from 10-20 more matches each year, because of all the dual tournaments and pool tournaments where a wrestler can get five matches instead of three or four.”
Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy covering wrestling and I have seen better competitive dual meets on the mats this year than on the basketball courts, and some great head-to-head matches between rated wrestlers. I just have an opinion on how the records should be logged with the way the sport has changed and how the number of opportunities have increased for kids to post more wins. Maybe an asterisk.
That brings me to basketball.
It is only a small sampling so far this season, but based on the girls and boys basketball games that I have covered, it is becoming increasingly evident that I need to pick some better games to go to.
So far I have been to four girls games with the average margin of defeat just a half point shy of 30 points. The closest game to date was the Fillmore Central Panthers’ 13-point win last Friday at St. Paul in a battle of rated teams from their respective classes.
I had really been looking forward to the matchup between C-2 No. 4 Fillmore Central and C-1 No. 8 St. Paul, but at the half it was already a rout with the Panthers on top 31-10. St. Paul did fight hard in the second half, but never got any closer than nine points.
On the boys side I have been to three games with the average margin of victory 26.6 points, and the closest games were a pair of 17-point deficits. That also includes a 46-point rout as well.
The pre-holiday portion of the season is wearing down and before you know it the teams will get their five-day mandatory NSAA break.
Then comes the Holiday Tournaments!
I really hope that I get to see some better games over the course of the next several weeks, because these blowouts are not a lot of fun to attend.
Bowl Games
As assistant Sports Editor Steve Marik reminds me; if you don’t like all the bowl games, then don’t watch them.
C’mon, if you’re a football fan you are going to watch them.
With all the major networks filled with holiday and seasonal programming, a not-so competitive football game is better than reruns of the major TV shows from the fall season.
There are a lot of good games and even though some really good athletes have chosen to sit out their team’s bowl games, for the most part they should be pretty competitive.
Well, that’s all I have for now. I am hitting the road for Sutton soon to cover an 11 a.m. six-team wrestling dual. This will be the fifth straight year I have been to the Sutton Duals.
I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and as always be safe in your travels during the holiday season.
