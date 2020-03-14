It all feels so surreal.
More like a Hollywood horror film blockbuster. Sometimes I think that if I just shake myself real hard I will wake up from a bad dream. Now I just hope this bad dream does not turn into a nightmare.
I have stopped looking at what the so-called experts are saying, because it just doesn’t appear to me that there could be so many different views on one issue. Not many people are on even close to being on the same page.
I would like to believe those who are very positive saying that in 3-4 weeks things will return to normal, but then you have the negative nellies who are saying buckle down for a long ride and scary times.
I try to keep in perspective that closing schools and shutting down all sports is what is best in order to contain the spread of the virus and I can understand this. But I don’t have to like it.
I remember 911 when a few days after the attack on New York City, I was at a high school softball game and I remember looking up in the sky to see no white trail marks in the sky left by planes and how I wanted things to return to some kind of normalcy. That seems to minor compared to this.
Eventually it did and in reality it wasn’t all that long before it did. National sports took a hit for a few days, but the high school scene didn’t miss a beat.
This has the potential to be a long haul and this time high school sports will be affected. It also comes at the most exciting time of the sports calendar year.
No NCAA Tournament, no MLB, no NBA, no NHL, no PGA Golf and now it also appears that high school sports is going to be shut down for some time as well.
I understand that sports is not the important issue right now, the coronavirus is the enemy we have to beat.
However sports is what helps to keep us grounded and sometimes even escape the reality of a bad day at work or the everyday stresses of home life.
Unfortunately we are going to have to find something else for a while as it may be mid-may before we see the return of games and even then under what conditions and at what cost?
Since I took over the sports editor job sometime in 2007-2011 and then after a short break again in 2012, I have always wanted the sports coverage to be 90 percent local sports.
If high school sports does indeed get shutdown it might be impossible to come even close to that mark and expect the sports staff to get a little creative over the next few months.
With the NCAA canceling the remainder of the winter sports scene and the entire spring sports schedule, I am preparing for no local sports until maybe the start of legion baseball and girls softball in late May or early June.- I pray that I am wrong.
But until then we’ll just have to get creative and find other things to replace the loss of sports.
As long as the golf courses are not closed down, you may see a significant rise in those who take up the game of golf/tennis/ kite flying or some other type of activity.
We will get through this it’s what us American’s do.
Until then just be safe and be smart.
You can never say this enough; wash your hands/keep your distance from others who have colds/ drink plenty of fluids and monitor your own health. Keep your medicine cabinet well-stocked.
Hope you have a great weekend.
