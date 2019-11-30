Lately one of the biggest challenges has been trying to get my son to understand the difference between a “need” and a “want.”
Also trying to help him understand that just because your bank account may say you have $100 in it when you check your balance, you might just have some outstanding checks that have not come out yet.
Also I have to remind him that when you take money out via an ATM, that money is not there anymore.
Usually it’s the latter.
With the way things are now-a-days the value of money has been significantly reduced because with direct deposit and direct withdrawal to pay bills they don’t see that money being taken from their account.
Now you might say, well how does that have anything to with teaching the value of money, well just hear me out.
When I was young and in my prime years I had a my employer walk up to me, hand me my check and it was my responsibility to put it in the bank and not lose it before I got home.
Don’t laugh, there were a few times when I thought I had lost it.
Once it was put in the bank I could do two things with it.
The first was to pay all my bills and make sure there was enough food in the house to make it to the next pay day.
Or I could go out and spend it and convince myself that I could pay my bills with my next check.
Now when you are young you’re not thinking about paying bills as much as you’re thinking about spending it on a “want” and letting that need wait.
So while sitting down and writing the check to pay my bills was not always popular, it was how I was taught.
Trying to get a 22-year old to pay a $75 dollar water bill, when the WWE has just released its latest version of WWE Wrestling on Playstation, is sometimes a difficult task.
What it comes down to is teaching that needs are a necessity and wants are something that can wait.
I keep telling myself that eventually he will get it, but I also worry that he may have to pay a steep price before he does.
I guess that would be chalking it up to a life lesson.
I will say that compared to last year at this time, he has come a long way, but still has to keep reminding himself that needs are a lot more important than a want.
State Football/Snow
Last Monday was a lot of fun being on the sideline during the Class D1 State Final between Burwell and Osceola/High Plains.
The weather was outstanding and it’s always fun to attend state championship games at Memorial Stadium.
The next few days however were not so great and with pretty much all the area schools off on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the snow, we had all the team pictures postponed to the first of next week, when we are usually putting the final touches on our Winter Sports Preview.
So this coming Monday and Tuesday we will be scrambling to get all the pictures and previews done to meet our own deadline.
The Thanksgiving holiday is one of my favorites of the year and I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving.
It is also one of the busiest travelling holidays, so as you return home, be safe in your travels and have a great rest of the week.
Basketball and high school wrestling get started next Thursday, so the sports department will be off and running once again!
