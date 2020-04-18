I am so hungry for live sports to resume; but on the other hand it also scares the bejesus out of me that it might not be such a great idea for that to happen just yet.
One day the gloom and doom picture of this COVID-19 pandemic is so scary; then in the same breath I hear that some of our leaders want to re-open the country as soon as May 1.
My heads is spinning to say the least. Not sure that we have a real good grasp on this thing and we might be “Flirtin with Disaster” as southern rock band Molly Hatchet’s 1979 hit single suggests.
Anyway, baseball has a proposal on the table that would bring all 30 teams to Arizona to play in 10 spring training team venues, one major league stadium in Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks) and three college-size stadiums.
All the teams would be placed in local motels/hotels and during the games instead of being in the cramped dugouts, they would sit in the stands to continue practicing social distancing. There would not be fans in attendance at these games and I am sure many other things would have to be decided before this could happen.
This is all just on the table and no decisions have been finalized. I have heard maybe late May.
Professional golf, however, has announced the PGA Tour will continue back up the week of June 8-14 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. They are proposing 11 tournaments, to go with the 22 that have already been played. That will lead to the first round of the FED EX Cup starting at the Northern Trust the week of August 17-23.
The FED EX Cup championship would be contested the week of August 31 through September 7. During the first four tournaments there would not be any fans.
In my opinion, golf is a much more manageable option with the right criteria in place.
The 2020-21 PGA year would get started the week of September 7-13 at the Safeway Open in Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The Ryder Cup would be played in Wisconsin in late September.
Baseball would take on a whole new look if the Arizona project comes to be with the teams being divided into the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. Below is a breakdown of those proposed leagues and divisions:
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE (Teams that play spring training in Florida)
•NORTH: New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates.
•SOUTH: Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles.
•EAST: Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins.
CACTUS LEAGUE (Teams that have spring training in Arizona)
•NORTHEAST: Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics.
•WEST: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels.
•NORTHWEST: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals.
This proposal would take away such great rivalries as the Yankees and the Red Sox; Dodgers-Giants and Brewers-Cubs to name a few, but would create some intriguing ones with Dodgers-Angels; Yankees-Phillies; Braves-Red Sox and Cubs-A’s.
To me, the ice is still very thin right now concerning this pandemic and we need to be very careful where we walk.
As bad as we want sports to resume, the bigger question is do we need to take chances that could result in catastrophic consequences?
I hope everyone has a great weekend, and remember; every week that passes we get closer to the end of this pandemic and hopefully to a medical solution.
Take care and stay safe.
