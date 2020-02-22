State Wrestling – I am reminded every February it would be a good idea to stay on that New Year’s diet until at least after state wrestling.
The areas where the media, wrestlers, coaches and workers have to walk to get to and from matches at the state wrestling meet has continued to shrink a little more each year. I even saw a kid with hair to wide to get through the isle.
There is barely enough room for you to kneel down and take pictures without your feet sticking out into the walkway and tripping people.
The good thing is I don’t think you could actually fall down as you would land against someone or something and be kind of propped up in the walk way, until you could regain your balance and hopefully you can get back to your feet.
If you did manage to fall however and make it all the way to the floor, you might get trampled.
It just seems like every year things get a little tighter and there is less and less room to work with.
But like I said, it’s a good reason to stay on that New Year’s diet until after state wrestling at least.
Spring Baseball – I was looking at ESPN on Friday and I saw that the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals were playing a spring game and that most if not all the teams will get started on Saturday.
We are a little over a month from the real baseball season and I have to wonder what kind of year this is going to turn out to be.
This Houston Astros cheating scandal and baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s granting immunity to the players who came forward and admitted if they were involved or not, has the makings of a tumultuous regular season.
I have said enough on the issue and have expressed my feelings enough so now we will just have to wait and see if this all blows up in Manfred’s face.
I’m betting it does – a lot of angry players and fans out there.
Winter Sports Season – There is a lot of basketball still to be played, but it is slowly winding down to the end.
The same day this hits the streets, the 2019-20 high school wrestling season will come to an end.
There is so much to do and so little time to do it. I just don’t like not having that week in between the sports seasons to get things organized.
The boys’ basketball tournament ends March 14, and on the 19th we start the spring sports season.
Now that is a quick turnaround!
State wrestling finals are this weekend, so if you are planning to travel, be safe and have a great weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.