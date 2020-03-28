For the past two weeks I have chosen to work from home in order to do everything I can to keep myself and my family healthy.
It has been a look into what the future of retirement might be and for the most part I have found it to be quite boring. I guess my wife knows that she probably won’t have to worry about me talking about that too much when things get back to normal
Most days are spent at the computer working up stories and articles to fill the sports page, as well as doing a lot of research for the upcoming sports magazine that we are currently working on.
Not getting to cover sports and seeing all the athletes and the coaches that I have developed relationships over the past 32-years has been a lot tougher than I thought.
My coffee intake has doubled (didn’t think that was possible) and it’s just way too easy to snack during the day with the kitchen about five steps away.
I understand that working from home is the best idea and I am glad that the York News-Times worked to get this all set up a few weeks before this Coronavirus issue started to really get scary.
I have decided that I really can’t listen to any more news on the TV and while I still monitor Twitter from time to time, it is mostly to see what food item is winning the Mike Lucas head-to-head battle. I don’t really involve myself or keep up all that much with the daily reports on the virus.
By the way Mike, I voted for Strawberry Jelly, but had Glen Snodgrass’ apricot jelly made a write-in vote, my allegiance would have gone to the apricots.
I have tried to watch some sporting events from the past, such as SEC football, BIG 10 Football, the NBA archive of great games and mostly past golf tournaments on the golf channel, but I lose interest way too easy and end up watching reruns of Two and A Half Men, The Big Bang Theory or even Kings and Queens. It’s true what they say, laughter is the best medicine.
I have barely left the house, but that has not stopped me from visiting some of the iconis golf courses around the country. I have played rounds of golf at TPC Sawgrass in Florida; Deere Run TPC in Silvis, Illinois and East Lake Golf Course near Atlanta the home of the FED EX Cup Championship.
Ok, I know it is just a video game (The Golf Club) but right now I don’t care.
Any chance to escape what is going on in the world right now is a welcome opportunity, even if it is not real.
I have also played some baseball so in my house the Major League season is alive and well. I am currently playing as the New York Mets (thought I’d like a challenge) and so far my record is 11-4, and I am heading into a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies who have the same record.
I am trying to be positive and I told my family that while I may not be the most religious person out there, I believe that a turning point in all of this will be when Easter Sunday rolls around on April 12. Not sure exactly what that means, but right now we all need something to believe in and hang some hope on.
Until then let’s all stay safe, stay home and enjoy the time with your family.
