Staying at home is the best way to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
But with so much time on our hands, how many of you guys now have a honey-to-do suggestion list that is getting ridiculously long? I blame the DIY network and the internet for all the ideas now popping up as possible projects. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. I have stayed healthy and a lot of that is due to working from home and limiting exposure to the outside world.
Living in a small town has its advantages during a pandemic. It has been a blessing in disguise. Last night we sat outdoors and counted rabbits chasing each other all over an open lot. I don’t think we even saw another human being the entire time, so social distancing is taking care of itself. We also have a lot of rabbits running around town as well.
A few days ago my wife and I talked about moving some bushes (14) of them to the opposite side of our property line to create a fence-like look, instead of going out to purchase an actual fence that would cost around $800.
I’m not sure that this suggestion would have even come up if not for the current situation we are in and having too much time to think about projects.
Will the bushes serve as a good fence? Yes. But these are bushes that have been growing in the same place for 15-50 years. Do you think they are going to give up their homes willingly?
Another project is new garage doors, adding on to our current garage and tearing down the old shed out back. That structure currently serves as a home to garden tools; mowers and a bunch of other junk that we have accumulated over the years.
I expect to do outdoor projects this time of the year and most can be done in a few hours. Putting in flowers; cleaning up flower beds; raking leaves that have banded together behind the air conditioner; mowing the grass and changing out the mulch.
And then there’s the do-it-yourself fire pit.
I watched a video on how to do it and for under $75. It actually looks pretty simple, but unfortunately it always does when someone else does it.
I also finished painting two rooms in the house, the hallway and the front door so I have a pretty good start on the indoor projects as well.
With the weather getting warmer the outdoor projects are becoming more of a reality, starting with the moving of some bushes… TODAY!
Summer activities
With every passing day the chances of summer baseball and softball appear to be dwindling. Legion baseball has canceled their district and state tournaments. They want to try and play most of the regular season, but I have my doubts that will even happen. As far for softball, I expect that in the next few weeks we should have an answer on that as well.
There is talk about re-opening the country, but as the timeline gets closer I think the government will get cold feet and keep the social distancing and number of people allowed in groups to a minimum. It’s just too risky until the number of COVID-19 cases starts to decrease significantly.
Hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend and get outside, enjoy the beautiful weather and get some of those outdoor projects done.
