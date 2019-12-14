I think I may have started my column over a half dozen times because my grandson was typing at the same time I was and opened windows that I didn’t know even existed on my laptop.
I was getting plenty of suggestions from the nearly two-year-old who I was babysitting on a ½ day off from work on Friday.
Of course he thought the column should be about either the dog or the cat.
Another idea he had was for him to type it out.
Here is his story:
B zvvvvvvvvvvvvv
Nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnsnnnnxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxttttttt . Ccccccccccccccccccse4ed4e4rejwhxx ydxhcxgtyxzhdxycgycxnihijxh hux.
Did you get all that? He got a little creative towards the end and that added a lot to the story.
Maybe I’ll have him write a few more columns in the next few weeks.
Not even spell check knew what to do with that mess.
Of course this lasted about five minutes and he was off to another part of the house and as history has told me I needed to follow him.
He started his day at about 9 a.m. and as lunch neared we had pretty much taken a journey through his toy box; he was trying to rearrange the people in the Christmas Town that was set up; he decided that the un-matched socks on the couch needed to be relocated to another part of the house and we even ventured outside to blow the leaves out of the garage.
He did also have his turn at running the leaf blower, but that turned out to be a mistake.
I was really hoping that after lunch he would be tired and lay down for a nap. A nap really sounded good, but he wasn’t thinking along those lines however.
I eventually completed my column, however it took a lot longer than normal.
I had lost vision of him at one time and he had crawled up on the chair next to the keys and grabbed a set of keys off the stand.
The only reason I knew what he was up to was because he set the alarm off on my car and my trunk was wide open.
That was about the extent of my day.
He is an explorer and a daredevil, so there is no time to rest when he is in play mode.
He was in play-mode all-day.
Games at St. Paul tonight (Friday) and a road trip to Lexington today. It is a busy part of the season with a lot of games being played before the holiday break and the mandatory five-day NSAA no-sports moratorium.
We are currently working on a special section which will be out sometime after Christmas and before you know it, the winter sports scene will be into the latter half of that season and we will be preparing for the next.
Be safe in your travels if you have to on the road and as always have a great weekend.
For those of you Christmas shopping, I know your pain!
