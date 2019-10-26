I am sitting in Lot 22 the media parking lot at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney, near the UNK campus.
I arrived what I thought was plenty early, about 11:30 or so and the lot was about five cars shy of full when I drove in. The races start at 12 noon.
Over the past seven years that I have attended this event, you could usually get a parking space after the event started.
Either we have a lot more media covering the event or the NSAA passes are being given out to family members to use to avoid parking fees.
I guess how would you even begin to control something like that from not happening?
The start line from where I am sitting right now is about a 1-mile walk to get there.
I figured since I was early there was no reason to waste time, so I figured I’d get my column done.
As I was driving to Kearney my mind was pretty active thinking about the current project that Steve Marik and I are working on and have been since late May, and that is identifying the top 25 male and female athletes from each of our coverage schools the past 25-years.
This has proven to be quite a challenge.
One of the toughest things we have run into is that so many athletes are deserving of this recognition and in some schools it has been very difficult to break down four, five maybe even six athletes who are nearly even when it comes to accomplishments, awards and school records. How do you choose one to stand above the rest? And I don’t want to forget someone.
I have done a lot of reading the past half-year and I was hoping I could find something that screams out making her or him the best, but for the most part all I have managed to do is cloud things up even more and bring more athletes into the picture.
Several people from many of the schools have been willing to help out with this project and without them we would really be struggling right now.
Also we have to take into consideration that going back 25 years puts us right at 1995. If you think back, such schools as Heartland, Cross County, Exeter-Milligan and Fillmore Central did not exist. Instead you had Benedict, Stromsburg, Bradshaw, Henderson, Exeter, Fairmont and Geneva.
Add those to the mix and your head is really spinning. I guess the bottom line is this; there have been a lot of great athletes to come out of this area over the past 25-years. So as I said up above, it’s a good problem to have.
So far we have one school’s female athletes identified and I have been working on writing up the capsules. We have several schools with a handful or more of kids picked out, but the process is slow and gathering the information while still trying to cover local sports and get ready for the upcoming winter sports season is proving to be much more of a challenge than I thought it would be.
Not much will get done this week either as the volleyball subdistricts, state football playoffs and district volleyball finals all take place between Monday and next Saturday.
Oh well, I think I am just going to make a long slow walk out to the starting line for the state cross country championships and try to enjoy this beautiful day. I can’t do anything about the other stuff now anyway, so why worry about it?
Hope everyone has a great weekend and if you have to be on the road, be safe in your travels. Also keep an eye on the weather as much colder weather with snow could move into the area this week.
State football in the snow, that’s the way it was meant to be played!
