With the new format being introduced this year for the FED Ex Cup final at East Lake in Atlanta, GA you have to wonder which way the PGA will go with the course set up.
My instincts are they will probably set up the course to be pretty difficult, much like a major.
Then again, if they want to include the entire field in some drama on Sunday, they may just go the other direction and make the course “gettable”.
Right now Brooks Koepka, the leader in Fed EX Cup points would get to start at 10-under par, with second place Patrick Reed winner of the Northern Trust last week in the first round of the Fed Ex Playoffs starting at 8-under and third place Rory McIlroy at 7-under.
This may all change after this week’s BMW at Medinah in Illinois, but maybe not too much.
Fourth place starts at 6-under and fifth at 5-under. That would be Matt Kuchar and Jon Rahm respectively.
If you are sixth through 10th place you start at 4-under and this works itself all the way down to 26th-30th starting at even par.
Really, how much of a chance does anyone starting six shots back have?
That is why how they set up the course will be critical to how many golfers can stay in the hunt.
At least with this format you don’t have to worry about watching the screen to see where each player currently sits.
Tiger Woods is currently 38th and has to finish in 11th place or higher at the BMW to make the field of 30 golfers and that is just to start 10-shots back.
I like the fact that the PGA is finally rewarding those who play well during the regular season and that they go into the tour finale with some kind of an advantage already in place.
It will be interesting come next Sunday to see what the scores are and how many golfers have any chance at all of wining the Fed Ex Cup which is now something like $15 million to the winner!
Counting down!
The Fall Sports season is almost upon us!
Here at the York News-Times we are busy putting together team previews and on the road taking team photos.
Next Friday night the Dukes will unveil their 2019 football team in a soap scrimmage at East Hill Park, and on Monday, August 26, the York Duke volleyball team will host the Raymond Central Mustangs and Fillmore Central Panthers in jamboree action in York. This was originally scheduled to take place at Raymond Central High School. Games will be played at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. with York and Raymond Central opening the action.
Have a great weekend and always be safe in your travels.