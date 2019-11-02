I was standing on the sideline at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge game Thursday night and overheard someone say, “Man it is cold.”
That got me to thinking; what was the coldest game I had ever covered in 31 years. Three right off the top of my head come to mind, one of which was many years ago when Sutton took on the Geneva Wildcats in a first round Class C1 playoff game in Geneva.
I just remember both sides had large space heaters blowing toward the benches and by the end of the first quarter I was pretty sure my toes had fallen off.
Not so long ago (2014) on the frozen tundra at Milligan the Timberwolves hosted the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish in a Class D2 state semifinal and I am going to say it was about 0 degrees with a 10-15 miles per hour wind. While the field was pretty clear of snow the sidelines were packed. The area had been hit by a winter storm earlier in the week.
I remember at halftime I went to the car to warm up, and put my camera away, because it had stopped working. Standing on the sideline the second half was miserable and I was never so glad to get in my car and head back to York.
It was a 4 p.m. game so there was no reason to push out the story and continue to freeze.
But the coldest was just last year in Creighton to cover Exeter-Milligan/Friend.
I remember myself and assistant sports editor Steve Marik went to the game.
We arrived about 45 minutes early for a 4 or 5 p.m. kickoff and chose to walk around for a little bit to kind of survey the field and the area. That lasted about 10 minutes and we were both back in the car looking for more clothes to put on.
The temperature at kickoff was let’s just say COLD and the wind was blowing just enough to make it even more miserable.
Pens would not write, cameras were slow and fingers were numb along with toes. It was so cold it was hard to breathe.
The game was a blowout, it was on radio and it didn’t take much convincing to leave at halftime.
It took about 45 minutes to get the feeling back in my hands and my feet. Steve wrote the story as we drove home.
Had it been a close game and the issue not settled at halftime we would have stuck it out to the end.
But as bad as the cold has been at times, the worst game I ever covered was in about 75-degree weather at Henderson.
I can’t recall who the Huskies were playing. About all can remember is it was a playoff game in unusually warm weather for late October.
I didn’t even think at the time to put some mosquito spray in my camera bag, but from that day on in Henderson, there has only been a few times where a can is not in my bag.
The mosquitoes were like little savages and they were either hungry or very angry.
There had been a few days earlier in the year where it had gotten down in the low 30s, but the warm weather brought them out in squadrons and they were dive bombing anyone who was outside that day.
So as bad as it was in Creighton last year with the cold, thank god there were no mosquitoes.
Districts/Playoffs
York and Exeter-Milligan volleyball teams look to keep their seasons alive today with district final matches for the Dukes at Platteview at 3 p.m. and Exeter-Milligan-BDS at Fillmore Central at 7 p.m.
Both Cross County and Osceola/High Plains won their first round D1 playoff matches and will be on the road next Wednesday. Osceola/High Plains travels to Creighton (hopefully Steve won’t freeze) to take on the defending D1 state champions at 4 p.m.
Cross County looks for revenge at BDS.
I just returned from the Class D6 six-man state football playoff game and the Mustangs defeated Crawford 55-40. So going into Friday night the area teams were 3-0 in playoff games.
There is plenty of great volleyball in the area with Centennial, York and Fillmore Central hosting district finals this weekend. If you have to be on the road, be safe in your travel and have a great weekend.
