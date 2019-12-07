I am sure that I don’t like the crowds, trying to find a parking spot that is not located in another area code and I don’t like going into weaving my way through crowds and waiting in long lines without some kind of plan.
I am also sure that I do enjoy the Christmas season, even though I get a little bit fed up with the commercialized part of it at times. I like to walk through the stores and take my time and listen to the Christmas music being played and the sounds of the season.
Sometimes the sounds of the season include a lot of people complaining about long lines, waiting for what seems like forever to even move a few inches and the sounds of kids running through the store in an uncontrolled fashion nearly mowing over people as they try to find that perfect gift. Been there done that.
I am also someone who likes to put up decorations, both outside and in the house.
The Christmas lights went up about two weeks ago when we had that 60-degree day on a Sunday and at the same time my grandson Braxton who is around 21-months old helped to put up signs and lights in the yard.
I am always in charge of putting up the tree and lights in the house. I don’t mind, I find decorating the tree to be relaxing at times and I usually have a football game on at the same time. The tree went up the same day of the Iowa at Nebraska football game.
I also have the train up and running which Braxton finds to be most interesting and wants to be the engineer. The small figurines that I have out on the board along with the train track and houses with lights and the make believe snow also make for a real tempting site for the little guy. I can usually find Frosty and Santa riding in the back of one of the cars on the train.
I just get the cat to leave the Christmas tree alone and here comes Braxton with other ideas of decorating.
Oh well, in a few weeks all the little decorations and figurines will go back into the boxes till next year and hopefully all of them will survive to be used another season.
Conference
championships
My wish is that Wisconsin beats Ohio State (I don’t think that will happen, but I can wish); Virginia upsets Clemson, (I think you can see where I am going with this), Utah defeats Oregon; Georgia beats LSU; and Baylor defeats Oklahoma.
That gives the committee a real headache with a lot of one loss teams to consider- Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Baylor and Utah. I just want to see a situation where the committee’ selection process is not cut and dry and raises some more conversation about going to an eight team playoff.
Well I had better get going, I have a trip to make to Columbus to cover wrestling and a stop in Osceola for girls basketball.
Be safe in your travels and have a great weekend.
