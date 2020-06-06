I know I said in my column last week that I would be off this week to serve my final week of mandatory furlough so I wouldn’t have a column this week.
But things change.
With my assistant Steve Marik getting married next weekend and the Sports Magazine project that we have sort of been working on since last April or May winding down this week, me taking off this week was not in the best interest of that project moving forward.
Steve is on two-weeks of furlough starting this Monday so he will not be back until around the 22nd of June.
Riots and Protests
This has been a very rough week across our nation and while I have a lot of thoughts running through my head regarding all the protests and the riots I will refrain from making any remarks that could be taken the wrong way.
No one is defending the Minnesota police officer that was involved with the death of George Floyd and all that has taken place is a result of his actions. At the same time however we can’t label all police officers as racist and unfair. That is all I am going to say.
Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball rejected the players proposal for a 114-game season.
MLB’s thoughts were an 82-game season, but of course with only 82 games, many players would have to take a significant salary cut and that is not something they are willing to do at this time.
I think the two sides agree on some things that would need to be put in place, but money issues which lead to loss of salary for players out weights what things they have been able to compromise on.
Personally I see a real big roadblock between the two and of course money is at the root of it.
I really thought baseball would be one of the first sports to get started. Since they had not played any meaningful games to date however when the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted spring training, that threw another monkey wrench into everything.
Of course the players don’t want to lose money so of course they would propose a number of games to ensure a full paycheck.
The owners on the other hand have lost all the revenue from missing a third of the season and by the time players could be ready to start playing games it would be closer to ½ of the season.
I can see both sides.
I just want baseball.
NBA
While the MLB is struggling to find a compromise, all systems appear go to restart the National Basketball League Season with 22 teams of the 30 retaking the court in late July.
As I understand it the teams would play eight games before starting into the play-offs.
The season would be played out at the Walt Disney World resort with the 2019-2020 season ending no later than October 12.
The 2020-2021 season would get started on December 1.
Will they get through the season without any COVID-19 interruptions? That remains to be seen.
PGA
Starting on Monday, June 8, players from the Professional Golf Tour will start gathering at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
This may be the deepest field on the 2019-2020 PGA Tour to date.
It is finally starting to feel like things are trying to return to normal.
Once we see the NBA players hit the court and maybe even baseball reach an agreement, then the big question that will linger is, “did we make a mistake?”
I hope everyone has a great weekend and take care and be safe if you have to travel.
The York News-Times Female and Male Athletes of the Year will be announced in the upcoming weeks. With the COVID-19 Pandemic, things have been moving a little slow, but we are getting closer and we have been working on how to present the awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.