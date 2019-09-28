Vacation is over and it’s time to get back to reality and the daily grind.
UGH! (I did realize however I still have nearly 12 days of vacation to use before the first of the year, so it’s not completely over!)
But before we do get back to the grind, I just want to say that everyone I talked to prior to our vacation in the Yellowstone Park area said that the area we would vacationing in was absolutely breathtaking and we would really enjoy it.
I can’t argue one bit with what they said. Until I saw it for myself I could have never realized how beautiful and serene that area is. If you want to relax, this is the place to go! Even the snow that capped the Rocky Mountain peaks on Saturday was so calming and relaxing. It did get a little chilly however and I was glad we had packed some long sleeve shirts and sweatshirts.
OK, with that being said let’s talk about what lies ahead over the next month or so.
I would say that the next few weeks Steve (Marik) and I will be pretty busy as the fall sports scene rolls into the latter stages. With October comes conferences tournaments in both softball and volleyball, subdistricts and districts in softball, golf and cross country along with state meets in golf, tennis, softball and cross country.
I would say that this is our busiest time of the year, hands down, so we had better get plenty of rest and drink plenty of fluids to keep up our energy so we stay healthy.
There are going to be a lot of great matchups over the next few weeks that will help to determine the fate of a lot of teams going forward into the post season.
While these head-to-head games are deserving of coverage, the numbers are not in our favor as far as having enough staff to get to all these great games.
York will be hosting the Class B-3 district golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 7 and at the same time it is quite possible the Dukes girls softball team will be hosting subdistricts as well.
The York boys tennis team is on a roll and looks to be one of the favorites as they prepare the last few weeks of the season for the state tennis meet, Oct. 17-18 in Lincoln.
The Cross County girls volleyball team is undefeated heading into next week and the Centennial softball team is rated as the No. 5 team in Class C.
McCool Junction’s football team is also undefeated and rated as the No. 2 team in Six Man.
The area can boast of a lot of very good teams who will be factors in the postseason, meaning the sports department will be keeping pretty busy right into November.
Today the spotlight of college football is on Lincoln Nebraska.
This is a good thing for the state as it is an opportunity to showcase the Husker football program and all the work Scott Frost has done getting the Huskers just back into the conversation.
Ohio State is a really, really good football team.
I don’t have prediction to make, because I don’t really have a feel for this game.
I will say this: Turn the ball over against this Buckeye defense and you will get buried. This is not Illinois.
I would venture to guess the only person picking Nebraska on the GameDay prediction show will be guest picker Gabrielle Union.
I’m pretty sure that Lee Corso will be putting on the head of Brutus Buckeye, not Harry Husker.
Be safe in your travels and have a great weekend!
