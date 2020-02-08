The other day I was trying to open my Twitter account and when I clicked on the icon it wanted to me to type in my username and my password.
Shear panic set in. I thought to myself, what, just out of the blue they want all that information? How do these people decide when they are going to spring these requests on you?
Of course I knew my username, but my password, it could have been anything.
I feel like I need one of those books that golfers carry in their back pockets to access information on each hole that they play.
I need one to write down all my passwords so when I get one of those requests out of the blue I have that information readily available to me.
Here is the biggest problem with passwords: you have to have them to access anything these days.
You need one to open your cell phone, and here is the biggest kick in the butt: if you can’t access your cell phone then you probably are unable to obtain any information to change your password on any accounts, because they are more than likely going to send the code to your cell phone via text message. If you can’t access your phone, what good is that code going to do you.
The biggest problem I have is that I get a request for a password change and if I don’t do it within a certain number of days I will be unable to get into my account unless I call a number to get help.
All these passwords we have to deal with it, I may need to call a number to get help at some point!
I am pretty good about changing my password before that happens, the one thing that I fail to do is to write that password down somewhere. Or even worse I write the password down and I don’t write down as to what it pertains to.
So I have this list in front of me with 10-15 passwords written down and I have no idea which passwords are matched up to which aps.
I try to stick with passwords that pertain to sports. I have passwords like Boston1923, Huskers1994, RyderCup2018 and so on. I do have the option when I get a request to go through the passwords I have written down, but after three or more attempts you run the risk of being locked out of your account and you have to make a call to get back in. Of course that is only if you are able to access your cell phone.
So to me, passwords are one thing in this day and age that we can’t do without – but wish we could.
Spring sports is just around the corner
I looked at the calendar earlier this week and realized that in about 42 days the spring sports season will kick off. On March 2 the spring sports teams will be getting their practices underway and on March 19 the spring sports schedule will get started, barring massive amounts of snow on the ground, like last year.
Between now and then a lot is going to happen.
The regular basketball season will be winding down and then going right into the postseason; wrestling districts are next week and then the following week the state meet will take place at the CHI Center in Omaha on Feb. 20-22.
State basketball for the girls is March 5-7 and the boys’ is March 12-14, just five days before the first indoor track meet.
My all-area wrestling team is scheduled to be released in late February.
So this weekend is full of options on the sports calendar. Be safe in your travels and have a great weekend!
