For as long as I can remember I use this week to give you my professional guesses as to how the girl’s Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament will play out.
And believe me these are just guesses! I base my picks on what I have seen from each team during the course of the year and how they have fared in head-to-head match-ups up to now.
The good thing about this week is I don’t have to come up with a column topic and that saves me several hours of wondering what I am going to write on.
I like to write on different things and some of them are not necessarily sports related.
I started covering sports at the York News-Times in 1988 and back then there were no districts, CRC conference volleyball games and football games were a part of a Friday double-header and we had a 2 a.m. deadline at the York News-Times.
Times have changed.
So without further ado, here is how I see the CRC Volleyball Tournament playing out.
Saturday- all of the games at York High School with a best of three-format. Games will be played in the main gym and the auxiliary gym.
Games in the main gym
2 p.m. (12) East Butler vs. (5) Exeter-Milligan-The Timberwolves started out slow, a lot of that had to do with their youth. With wins in five of their last seven games, I will go with Exeter-Milligan.
3 p.m. (4) Cross County vs. (13) McCool Junction- Too much firepower for the Mustangs to handle.
4 p.m. (9) Nebraska Lutheran vs. (8) Osceola- I have this one in my toss-up category and the winner gets No. 1 BDS. After eni-mini-mini-mo and flipping a coin- It’s Osceola
5 p.m. According to my picks this will be Exeter-Milligan-Cross County. EM will battle but come up short.
6 p.m. BDS vs. Osceola-The BDS Eagles will have no problems advancing to semifinals.
Auxiliary gym
2 p.m. (11) Hampton vs. (6) High Plains- Expect this to be a three-set game. High Plains won the first match-up last week, so I think the Hawks make the adjustments and advance.
3 p.m. (10) Shelby-RC vs. (7) Dorchester- SRC will make it 2-0 against Dorchester this year.
4 p.m. (3) Meridian vs. Hampton – Meridian’s only losses have come to teams with a combined record of 113-14. Mustangs win in a sweep.
5 p.m. (2) Giltner vs. SRC – I can see the SRC Huskies taking a set, but I can’t pick an upset here.
Monday- games at the York City Auditorium- semifinal picks only. Best of five-format.
6 p.m. Giltner vs. Meridian – I have the Mustangs in the CRC championship. Giltner could make it interesting if Meridian is not at their best.
7:30 p.m. BDS vs. Cross County- One of BDS’ three losses came to Cross County and it was 3-0. I think the Eagles have this rematch marked on their calendar and won’t be denied, but it will be close.
Tuesday- games at the York City Auditorium.
6 p.m. (consolation)- Giltner vs. Cross County- sometimes after a loss it’s tough to bounce back. It will come down to which teams comes in totally focused and my bet is on Cross County.
7:30 p.m. (championship) – The first meeting was 3-0 BDS, but I don’t see that in the rematch. I still have to go with the Eagles to win it all.
