I know I hit on the subject of the sign-stealing scandal a few weeks ago, but that was before I had learned the players involved were granted immunity if they came forward and were truthful about what was going on and their involvement.
So with the calendar pages flipping over to February on this day, I am starting to get excited about the upcoming baseball season and the start of the spring season.
The Grapefruit League in Florida gets started on February 22, while the Cactus League in Arizona gets going a day earlier with the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals.
After everything that has gone on the past month with the sign stealing scandals and the release of three major league managers because of their involvement, this season is setting up to be an interesting one to say the least.
As of Friday, Jan. 31 the Boston Red Sox have still not hired a manager. The Astros have brought in long-time baseball manager Dusty Baker to deal with all the fall-out and there will be fall-out that the Astros will have to deal with this year.
When Pete Rose was banned from major league baseball for betting on his own team, I had no problem with that ruling. Pete Rose was without a doubt one of the greatest baseball players to ever play the game. But he knew what he was doing was wrong and he did it anyway and got caught. He has only himself to blame.
The Black Sox Scandal during the 1919 World Series, eight players banned for a lifetime from the game of baseball. Again if you are going to be involved in cheating to make money, then you make your own bed so you have to sleep in it.
The baseball commissioner at the time was Kenesaw Mountain Landis and he was not afraid to let these guys know that their actions were not going to be tolerated.
Now in 2020 we have a cheating scandal by the Houston Astros. There have been several players to come forward and admit that they had a part in the cheating, but because our current baseball commissioner, Rob Manfred granted them immunity they can go about playing the game this year with no consequences.
There have also been reports that if teams or organizations make comments on the rulings, they would be subject to an even greater fine than the Astros received, which was chump change and four draft picks.
The Astros cheated to win a World Series in 2017. What if they would have won this year against the Nationals? Would this also be swept under the rug so easily?
I think what Manfred has created is potentially a monster that will rear its ugly head everytime the Astros hit the road this season. I think that there are going to be some pretty nasty scenes and Manfred is going to find out that he made a huge mistake. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of their own fans boo them. They have stepped on the integrity of the game and some Houston fans have to be feeling a little duped into thinking that they won the 2017 World Series by cheating.
CRC
The 2020 Crossroads Conference championship games were last night and another successful run at the York City Auditorium for the CRC came to an end.
Next week we have the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament and week after that the final week of girl’s regular season basketball to be followed by the boys the next week.
It’s back on the road today to Lexington to watch the Dukes compete at the Central Conference Wrestling Tournament.
Be safe in your travels and have a great weekend and enjoy the Super Bowl.
