When I was doing the local softball schedules earlier this month, I saw the York Dukes would be playing a subdistrict this year and a district final.
When I checked this out with York head coach Danyel Seevers to make sure there was not a misprint, she confirmed that was actually the case.
In the past all the local softball teams have played a district tournament on a Thursday and a Friday the week before state and the winners in each of those tournaments advanced to the eight-team state field.
It does appear that Class C will continue to operate the same way and Class A, I am not sure.
At the NSAA Meet N’ Greet meeting on Friday I received some clarification on how all of this will work.
There are currently 40 teams in both Class B and in Class C.
Several of the perennial Class B powerhouses such as Elkhorn South and Elkhorn have moved up to Class A this year.
The biggest Class B team now is Hastings with York ranked as the No. 24 team when it comes to student numbers.
There will be 10 sub-districts with four teams in each of those tournaments. The 10 highest seeds will host a double-elimination tournament. I am assuming the top 10 teams will be based on wildcard points.
The Class B subdistricts are scheduled for Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8.
The 10 subdistrict winners and the six teams that lost in subdistricts with the highest wildcard point value will advance to the district finals.
The district finals will be played on Saturday, October 11 with the highest seeds hosting, i.e.….1 vs. 16; 2 vs. 15 and so on.
This will not be a one-game winner goes to state- it will be a best of three-game series.
Class C will have their districts on October 9-10
In my opinion this is the best way to get the top teams to the state tournament and I had originally suggested this type of format would be the fairest way.
I also feel Class C should adopt this same format as well.
Fall Sports
In just 12 days the fall spotts season gets officially started with the first games of the year in girls golf and softball.
Official fall sports practices will get underway on Monday, August 12 and the York News-Times sports staff (Steve Marik and I) will be out shooting team photos starting next week as well.
Work has already started on the team previews and the master schedule, our bible is DONE and printed.
So have a great weekend and as always, be safe in travels.