There are times during the course of your life when you have to make decisions that will affect you for the rest of your days on Earth.
(Maybe that’s a little bit too dramatic!) Anyway I had to make one of those life altering decisions here just recently and I have to tell you I am already starting to struggle with the sacrifice I had to make.
I shouldn’t say that I had to do this, but weighing all other options that were in front of me, this was the best one.
The cost of living continues to go up; the price of groceries just keeps getting higher and you have to pay your bills if you want the water and electric company to keep supplying those essential needs.
Now I had mentioned some time back in an earlier column that I was trying to teach my son the difference between wants and needs. That has not been going to well at all.
Now I was faced with having to decide between a want and a need and in order to save face I had to eat my own words and give up something that was really tough.
THE GOLF CHANNEL.
Unfortunately the golf channel is part of the premium package and the cost of that package: well let’s just say shot up through the roof when my promotion time elapsed.
Believe me I tried to persuade (not going to mention which satellite provider) to let me keep the Golf Channel and not have to pay the outrageous price that I was quoted, but that was a futile act. There was no reasoning with them. I tried to tell them that without the instructions that the golf channel provides me my golf game would just fall apart. They said that was not their problem.
Now when I come home and sometimes I kind of forget that I no longer have the channel and punch in the three numbers, I see the words you no longer are eligible for this channel.
It stings.
I guess that we are supposed to give up things during the Lenten season, but unfortunately my Lenten season is not going to end anytime soon.
Maybe someday I’ll get my want back, but for right now I’ll just have to watch whatever golf is on CBS and NBC.
District Basketball Finals
When I sat down and wrote this column we still had one girls’ team alive. Centennial played Hastings St. Cecilia for a district title in Aurora on Friday.
The boys’ district finals are set and the matchups that we have with our four local teams is going to involve a lot of time behind the wheel over the next several days.
Trips to Lexington, Holdrege, Kearney and Columbus are in store for Steve and myself through Tuesday. About 800 miles total!
Also the opening contests of the spring sports season are just a little over three weeks away and the teams can get out for their first official practices starting Monday.
It is supposed to be a great weekend with temperatures in the mid 60’s on Saturday and Sunday around 55-60 degrees.
If you are traveling to events this weekend be safe in your travels and have a great weekend.
