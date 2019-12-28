I have often chosen to write about subjects in my columns that don’t have anything to do with sports- Why?
I guess the best way for me to answer that is to say that sometimes with all the sports that we cover and attend over the course of a season, I just need a break from the sports world every once in a while to kind of regenerate myself for the next week. I also find writing about experiences in life to be somewhat more interesting and a lot more fun to write about.
But since this is a big time of year for a lot of different sports topics from the college football world to what is going on with all the baseball signings, I’ll just put in my two cents worth on the college football playoffs.
I never thought I would be saying this, but go Bucks- As in Buckeyes, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Hey they are Big 10 and we should always root for the conference our team plays in- right?
Ok, Justin Fields in his own words says he is 80-85 percent healthy. Not good enough to beat that tough Clemson defense. My pick: Clemson 29 Ohio State 21.
LSU should not have any problems with Oklahoma. The Sooners defense will give up 45 and the offense will score 32. As my esteemed colleague (Mr. Marik) said earlier this week, it’s Tigers vs. Tigers for the National Championship!
Last July a bunch of us were sitting outdoors following my son’s wedding, just talking and enjoying the beautiful summer night.
Several of us were talking about the supernatural and whether or not ghosts, Bigfoot or other unexplained incidents such as UFO’s or aliens could exist.
There were three of us, myself included who have watched a lot of programs about Bigfoot and some of the things or experiences that people have gone through who had spilled their guts on TV.
Of course the skeptics of the bunch said they just do that for money!
I was quick to say that with all the stories and experiences being shared by common people, I didn’t think there was any way that programs could afford or pay people enough money to make up a story, get on TV and talk about it.
I have a very open mind.
Until someone proves to me that these things can’t exist, I will continue to be intrigued by the stories and the experiences and I will continue to believe that things are possible.
Do I want to be driving down a country road late at night and see a large hairy creature cross the road in front of me?- You bet I would. I’d probably need a change of clothes if I did, but I would have a story to tell.
I think as human beings we want to have that verification that unexplained things do exist and that paranormal activity is possible.
I know of people who have seen things fly off of shelves, doors opening; chairs moving and the first thing you do is you look for an explanation and sometimes there just isn’t one.
There was one thing that I experienced when I was about 19-years old that I cannot explain.
I was driving home from work about 11 p.m. and I was on a long stretch of highway when I saw what looked like a fireball through my rear view mirror. I had not passed any other cars nor were there any other cars on the road.
My first thought it was a horrific crash, but as I was driving along the fireball was catching up with me.
I don’t have to tell you the hair stood up on my arms and the light was so bright that I could not look back at it.
The light went right over me and vanished into the night.
I stopped the car, got out and scoured the sky and never saw any evidence of what just happened.
I thought, maybe I was so tired that I imagined it, but I know what I saw and I remember the experience and how it made me feel.
Maybe that is why I won’t discount things cannot exist, because of that experience and the fact I have never been able to come up with a reasonable explanation for what happened.
It’s back to work this weekend with games at Cross County on Friday night and hopefully a trip to the Malcolm Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
I guess we will just have to wait and see what the weather brings.
Be safe in your travels and have a Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.