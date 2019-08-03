I would have loved to been a fly on the wall in all of the contenders WAR Rooms on Wednesday as the Major League trade deadline approached and General Managers were trying to make a deal to put their team over the top.
There was a lot of speculation what other teams were going to do, but the Zack Greinke deal between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros was kept pretty quiet until the team at MLB Network broke the news.
When I first heard that Greinke was dealt to the Astros, my first thought was, well that should pretty much wrap up the American League title for them.
I also thought, OK Yankees why were you not pursuing Greinke and that’s when I heard about the 15 teams on Greinke no-trade list and the Yankees not being involved all made sense. The Yankees and the Red Sox both were on the list.
But at the same time, the Yankees needed a starter; the Red Sox a closer and there were several other teams who did very little as well to stay in the hunt for a division title or a wild card.
Bostom GM Dave Dombrowski said that “The reality is we’re going to have to do it with the guys that are here.”
Yankees GM Brian Cashman had a feeling that he would not be able to make a deal to bolster the Yankees pitching staff, because the other team’s asking prices were just too high.
The Yankees starters team .ERA since the all-star game is 7.65 and with Sabathia down with a knee issues and Luis Severino having not thrown an inning this year, it could be bad for the Yankees come post-season.
Their best pitcher Domingo German (13-2) has a 4.08 .ERA and has gotten some strong run supports from the Yankees offensively. There are some who say that the first year pitcher however is running out of innings.
With 15 players currently on the IR, the Yankees may have felt that they could not afford to give up any strong prospects as who knows how many players out of those 15 will be able to play against this year.
When the Mets talked about dealing Noah Syndergaard and Zach Wheeler early in July, I figured at least one of them would not be on the team after Wednesday.
Instead they gave up Jason Vargas and went out and got Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Bluejays and all of a sudden they are on a seven-game win streak headed into Friday night’s games.
You add Jacob degrom to that list of starters and the Mets are looking pretty good right now.
The Cubs, Brewers and the Cardinals are going to fight to the bitter end to determine the National League Central winner; the Dodgers should have the NL West wrapped up in early September and Atlanta may get pushed by the Washington Nationals, but I see the Braves winning the east. They made some nice moves on Wednesday to kind of solidify their chances.
In the American League; the East right now is all Yankees with a 7.5 game lead over the Rays and the Twins and the Indians will battle in the west with the Twins appearing to be the favorite. I like what the Twins did at the deadline and they are probably right now the surprise team in the Majors.
Houston has to be the favorite to win it all and it very well might be a replay of the 2017 World Series with the Astros and the Dodgers.
Teams still have until August 31 to add players that can still participate in the post-season, but I don’t see a lot happening before then.
Plans are to go to the Sidney, Iowa Rodeo this weekend.
So if you are like me and have to travel be careful and be safe. Have a great weekend.