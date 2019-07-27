The movie “Adventures in Babysitting” was released in June of 1987.
It was all fictional of course, but my adventures in babysitting, which took place on Friday, was all too real! You wouldn’t think that taking care of an 18-month-old grandson would be all that challenging, boy was I proven wrong.
You see, late Thursday night I decided that I would use a day out of my 3 ½ weeks of vacation time I had left to spend the day with him, instead of him having to go to the sitters.
I was looking forward to spending the day with the “little man” and even getting in some rest at some point of the day – the latter never happened!
I quickly realized that I would need to be at the top of my game and never let the “little man” out of my sight.
I figured we could watch cartoons, maybe play with his toys and if I just kept him busy I would be able to wear him down eventually for a nap. I needed him to sleep so I could write this column.
I even incorporated some sports into my recipe for success.
Everything was going pretty well, until he decided to use his plastic golf clubs as a weapon against both dogs and the cat. He really enjoyed himself. Later he turned the clubs on me, and really got a kick out of that.
So when he wasn’t looking, the clubs were removed and no longer a threat to man or beast!
We got out his soccer ball which held his attention long enough for him to figure out it was more fun kicking the dogs. The cat was smart enough to retreat to higher ground and get out of danger.
I guess a 40-pound dog has a lot fewer options.
As I started to wear down, he continued to go strong and at this point I knew that I had to pull out the big guns if I was going to survive.
I figured it was a good plan, but did not see it turning out the way it did.
After mowing down a bowl of mashed potatoes and eating some pulled pork, he was ready to…well, it wasn’t take a nap.
He was fired up and there was no way he was going to rest anytime soon.
I had just one bullet left in my gun of ideas and I knew it was time to use it.
We were going to the park.
After about 45 minutes, Braxton finally decided it was time to refuel and get ready for round two.
I had a lot of fun and enjoyed every minute of our day together.
Well, I better wrap this up, because it won’t be long until he will be getting up, and while he will be rested, I won’t.
Have a great weekend and be safe in your travels.