There is one golf tournament every year that I really look forward to.
That is the Masters.
This week, however, I have had to settle for reruns of tournaments past with the COVID-19 event still putting a halt to all sports around the world.
There is just something about the Masters, with the greenest fairways and the race-track fast greens. And, of course, all the flowers and the trees, which just add to the all the colors that are a huge part of the tournament in April.
The Famous Masters melody that plays throughout the tournament and the breaks; to an almost commercial-free event that just adds to why this tournament is the most popular among golf enthusiasts across the world.
The tournament has officially been postponed with a possible rescheduled date of Nov. 12-15 being mentioned as a time that could be worked in.
The Masters Golf Tournament being played in November in Georgia and going head-to-head with college football. That could be interesting.
Then again there are no guarantees at this point, however, that any sports of any kind will be played anytime soon. For those of us who want to see sports return we have to be hopeful that by the end of May or in June sometime we may get some baseball.
Right now it appears that the MLB is working pretty hard to move all the teams to Arizona and play the season down there at the spring training facilities. There would not be any fans and we can only hope that the MLB will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the games if they are actually played. I hope they can pull this off with no problems, because we need sports right now pretty bad.
As far as the Masters goes, it would not be the same as in April and I am not sure if by then the rest of the season will have resumed and we will have already crowned a FED EX Cup champion. But it’s the Masters, so let’s all keep our fingers crossed and hope that we can see some normalcy returning by then.
Also in September the Ryder Cup is on the schedule to be played at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin. That tournament is set for Sept. 22-27.
There are so many questions out there and right now in my opinion we are still 6-8 weeks from having any answers as to when sports can resume if at all this year. Some are saying that we should not resume any sports of any kind until we have a vaccine in place. Only the professionals know how soon that could possibly be, but if you want to get opinions on that subject there are plenty out there on social media.
The local scene remains quiet and the parks and the fields around the city remained closed and off limits.
Right now the best thing to do is stay home and be safe and continue watching reruns of some of the best games ever played. My choice the past two days has been watching the 1977 and 1978 World Series with the Yankees and the Dodgers. You can’t go wrong there.
