It’s that time of year again- the CRC girls and boys basketball tournaments kick of today at the York City Auditorium with boy’s action and at the York Middle School where the girls will open play.
A little John Cena (WWE) humor to start out with in the headline, but as I see it the tournament is for a team to come and knock off the two No. 1 seeds who also happen to be the defending champions.
Both brackets have two solid No. 1 seeds in BDS for the girls and Shelby-Rising City for the boys.
BDS comes in as the No. 3 rated team in Class D2, while the SRC Huskies are the No. 9 rated school in C2.
They are the only ranked teams among the combined 26 teams to play in the tournament.
That’s not to say that both teams won’t have any challenges in the tournament, but they do come in as the clear-cut favorites.
Can anyone stop BDS or Shelby-RC from repeating as champions?
Well let’s take a look at the rest of the field on the girls’ side.
The No. 2 seed is Exeter-Milligan who lost to BDS just this past Thursday night and the No. 3 seed is Meridian who fell to the Eagles by 19 points on Jan. 13th.
The Cross County Cougars, the No. 4 seed did defeat the Eagles back on Dec. 20, 39-31at Cross County. The Cougars may match-up the best with the Eagles and will more than likely be the BDS opponent in the first semifinal game on Thursday, Jan. 30.
No. 5 East Butler went down to BDS in Brainard on Dec. 7 70-32 and No. 6 Dorchester lost a 51-33 decision to the Eagles at home on Dec. 13th.
BDS has also lost games to D2 No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson and C1 No. 8 Milford 50-47.
So the answer to the question can anybody defeat the Eagles, the answer is YES- but will they?
On the boys side of the bracket the Huskies got off to a 2-2 start losing to Aquinas by 20 and Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family by 13. Since the loss to HLHF, SRC has reeled of nine straight wins, with an impressive road win over C2 No.10 Centennial. Those nine wins have come by an impressive 34.6 points per game.
The No. 2 seed East Butler Tigers have won six in a row, but only College View Academy had a plus record in those six wins.
The BDS Eagles are the No. 3 seed and own an OT win over East Butler, but after that their resume would have to be considered pretty ho-hum.
McCool Junction comes in at No. 4 and they just beat BDS on the road earlier this week, but have felt the wrath of the Huskies this season dropping a 26-point decision at home on Dec. 20.
Coming in at No. 5 is Exeter-Milligan and at No. 6 is Osceola. I don’t see either of these teams being a factor in the championship game.
The No. 7 Cross County Cougars have been more down than up lately, but played the Huskies to within eight points the second game of the season. If there is a No. 7 seed that could get hot and be a factor, it could be Cross County.
So how do I see it all playing out.
I think the top four seeds will advance on the girl’s side setting up BDS-Cross County in one semifinal and Meridian-Exeter-Milligan in the other.
If BDS is going to lose, I feel the Cougars have the best chance to get it done, but I think BDS is clicking right now and are gearing up for a return to state. BDS 54, Cross County 38.
Meridian defeated Exeter-Milligan 41-33 earlier this week at Daykin. The York City Auditorium has been good to the Timberwolves over the years, but Meridian wants another shot at the Eagles after the loss at MUDECAS. -Meridian 43, Exeter-Milligan 41.
Championship- I’ll go with BDS to repeat as CRC champs in a game that BDS pulls away in the fourth quarter and wins by 10-points, 49-39.
For the boys, well I have Shelby-RC taking on McCool Junction in one semifinal and BDS battling Cross County in the other.
McCool Junction is scrappy and they back down to no one, but SRC is not a good matchup for them. The Huskies 64, McCool Junction 47.
Cross County will need to put two great games back-to-back to defeat both East Butler and BDS. They have been a roller-coaster lately, so that will be challenge in itself. Cross County won’t win by 23 like they did on Dec. 20, but I have them with a 50-45 win to advance.
That brings us to the championship.
If both these teams are on their games, we could see a final score in the upper 60’s to the 70’s for both teams. The first meeting was a 49-41 SRC win, so let’s split the difference and go with SRC 55, Cross County 47.
There you have it, my 26th, 27th or maybe my 28th CRC prediction column -I really don’t know how many of these I have done.
Good luck to all the teams at the CRC Tournament as well as to the York Dukes who get their Central Conference Tournament underway next week as well.
Have a great weekend and be safe in your travels.
