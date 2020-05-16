As the summer programs for both baseball and softball are being canceled across the United States, I turn my thoughts to the fall sports season.
Will there even be a fall season?
I saw a comment on Friday from Crisis Management expert Edward Segal, author of “Crisis Ahead,” that I can’t stop thinking about because it was so powerful and so scary. He said in response to the Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association strategies to get the games going again, “First, they have to make sure that the light at the end of the tunnel is in fact daylight – and not the light of another oncoming train.
But what’s most important is developing a rock-solid contingency plan if things go wrong – because usually, it’s not a matter of if, but when.”
That was an email from Mallory Campoli on “MLB, NBA 2020: Crisis Management Expert Weighs In”
I said last week that I hoped I was wrong on my thoughts that there may be limited college football without fans this year and the NFL season would be canceled. As we slowly inch closer to June, and then July and August, where will we be at that time?
When you read Segal’s comment it resonates strongly and kind of forces you to ask the question: are we moving too fast?
Has Nebraska even peaked with the COVID-19 pandemic yet?
According to some experts, that was originally projected to be in the middle of April. Others out there are saying we have not yet peaked and that time is still coming. With that in mind, the light we might be seeing or think we are seeing just might be another train.
Should we be opening weight rooms at high schools? Should we even be thinking about allowing our kids to play baseball and softball with the number of cases in Nebraska still rising?
I really don’t know what to think because I think it’s been proven nobody is an expert on this topic.
There are so many conflicting reports out there right now and so many experts who seem to be guessing, that it presents a very scary look into the future.
When the virus first came into the area I didn’t wear a mask, I was just careful and quite honestly never left the comforts of my house if I didn’t need to.
Now, even when I venture out for a short time, I have my mask with me and more than likely I’ll wear it where the traffic of people is greater.
As I said before, I don’t really know what to think, so erroring on the side of caution just seems to be a good idea right now.
This week was supposed to be district track week. And of course the weather was outstanding with the exception of one day.
Next week was supposed to be our annual trip to Omaha to cover the area athletes at the state track meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. It would have been my 27th year of covering the state track meet.
Still no trips to the golf course and my clubs have only moved because I relocated them recently.
Have a great weekend and just be careful and be safe!
