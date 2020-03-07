It sure feels like golf weather.
But it is not Mother Nature who might be the one we have to worry about this year screwing up the local sports scene.
Last year at this time the ground was white and the snow was about 5 inches deep.
Then came another winter blast around the time when spring sports was supposed to get started and about the only thing that took place for a while was the indoor track and field meets.
I remember that when I went to Seward to cover the Concordia Bulldog Track and Field Invite that Highway 34 was not an option as the winter/early spring floods had closed that route.
It was also a time when towns like Columbus, Fremont, North Bend and several other cities were dealing with the devastation of the spring thaw.
Pictures from those areas showed that some people front yards looked like small glaciers had taken over their property and the damage was astronomical down near Nebraska City; HWY 2 and up Interstate 29 towards Kansas City.
Today (Friday) it’s almost 60 degrees and we have been having nearly perfect spring weather about two weeks before spring is actually scheduled to start.
Of course now we can flash forward to 2020 and while spring flooding will more than likely be an issue at some point, the biggest fear to grip the world is the spread of the coronavirus which has upstaged the beautiful weather for now anyway.
In my travels the past few weeks the topic has been a hot one on the radio and I have stored a lot of information about the virus that has been shared by the “so-called experts.”
What I have actually been able to derive from all this information is that good hygiene; keeping hands washed, not touching face or eyes and keeping your distance from those who are sneezing and coughing is the best medicine. Also to stay hydrated and keep juices and beverages like Pedialite in your house.
You should also have a good supply of cold remedies, medicine such as Thera-Flu and aspirin and Tylenol stocked up.
It sounds like the virus affects people who get it in many different ways, much like a cold/flu does.
For now life will continue to go on and the medical experts will continue to keep us updated for what we can expect.
Oh, as for golf, I still haven’t taken my clubs from their winter hibernation, but soon, very soon, especially if this weather sticks around.
Have a great weekend and be safe in your travels.
