YORK – The York Fusion softball board met on Wednesday night to discuss the 2020 summer season and voted unanimously to cancel it.
“After careful consideration and discussion, the York Fusion softball board voted unanimously to cancel all Fusion games, practices and tournaments for the 2020 spring/summer season,” said board president Renee Mattox. “The health and safety of our players, our coaches, our parents and our community are of the utmost importance. As many of you can probably imagine, we did not come to this decision easily, but we feel it is the board’s responsibility to take this pandemic seriously and to do our part to protect others.
“We plan to hold registration later this summer, which will be done through email and/or mail. We will then look at the possibility of holding tryouts (if they are needed) in the fall, depending on how things are at that time and whether it would be safe to do so,” added Mattox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.