YORK — The Future Dukes Boys Basketball Camp and the York Middle School Boys Basketball Camp scheduled for June 8-10 will be postponed.
The York basketball program is looking to find three days in July to hopefully be able to have the camp; depending on the guidelines set forth by the NSAA and York Public School Administration.
If you have sent a form already, York head basketball coach Scott Lamberty will hold onto it and contact you when a July date is found to see if it will still work for you. No checks have been cashed.
