North Newton, KAN. – Maria Geesaman (SO/Greeley, Colo) led the way for the York College Panthers as she finished fourth overall helping the team win their second straight title at Bethel College.
Geesaman ran the 5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 10.7 seconds. Mackenzie Grauberger finished three places back in seventh with a time of 20:29.3. Hannah Rohda (SR/Omaha, Neb) finished in 10th, while Katrina Murdock (JR/San Bernardino, Cali.) and Hannah DeHart finished inside the top 20 with finishes of 16th and 18th, respectively.
The team had their five top placers in the top 18 out of 58 racers. As a team York finished almost two full minutes ahead of second-place Kansas Wesleyan.
York will travel to Crete this weekend to compete in the Dean White Invitational on Saturday.
