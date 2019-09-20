Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The McCool Junction Mustangs girls cross country team placed three runners in the top 15 of the Fillmore Central Invite on Thursday in Geneva. Madison Gerken (163) had the best day, placing second overall with a time of 21 minutes, 11.36 seconds.
GENEVA – The York News-Times’ coverage area had three cross country teams running at the Fillmore Central Invite at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Geneva on Thursday, including the host Fillmore Central Panthers, McCool Junction Mustangs and Centennial Broncos.
Although team scoring was not available, individual placing was, and the McCool girls had the best showing with three runners finishing in the top 15.
McCool’s Madison Gerken placed second overall in the girls’ race with a time of 21 minutes, 11.36 seconds. Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas won in 20:31.5.
Rounding out the rest of the McCool runners were Payton Gerken (7th, 21:57.84), Aly Plock (13th, 22:51.01), Gabby Rea (41st, 26:02.33), Sarah Vodicka (47th, 26:51.65) and Aurora Toms (51st, 27:22.17).
The Fillmore girls were paced by Teneal Barbur (17th, 23:14.86) and Aiyana Rhoten (57th, 28:51.22).
The Centennial girls included Madison Brandenburgh (18th, 23:15.27), Allison Sheaffer (37th, 25:42.47) and Jayden Foreman (66th, 35:24.29).
Boys
Fillmore’s Garrett Nichols had the top finish out of the YNT area boys. He placed fifth in 18:04.67. Gothenburg’s William Anderson won the boys’ race in 17:25.72.
Other Fillmore runners included Conner Nun (23rd, 19:14.12), Alex Schademann (34th, 20:06.3), Maverick Rhoten (50th, 20:57.61), Travis Meyer (52nd, 21:18.7) and Jayden Wolfe (55th, 21:26.64).
McCool’s Tyler Neville came in sixth with a clocking of 18:04.67. Other Mustang runners included Jacob Brugger (33rd, 20:05.64), Ian Stahr (42nd, 20:25.39), Trent Neville (54th, 21:23.06), Harrison Yunevich (56th, 21:30.78) and Lucas Beversdorf (74th, 23:06.16).
Centennial’s boys were paced by Gaven Schernikau (21st, 10:09.87), Dominick Reyes (53rd, 21:21.54), Rayshun Foreman (58th, 21:43) and Paul Johnson (77th, 23:34.68).
