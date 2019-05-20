OMAHA – McCool Junction’s Madison Gerken was one of four area student-athletes who came into the 2019 Nebraska State Track and Field Meet at Omaha Burke Stadium with a full plate of events.
In her final race of the state championships on Saturday, Gerken, a junior, made the right moves, avoided getting boxed in and raced to a first-place finish in the Class D girls 1600-meter finals.
Gerken had already medaled with a second place in the 3200 on Friday, and had placed sixth in the 800 earlier Saturday morning. She was also part of the Mustangs’ 4x800 relay team.
Coming into the finals of the 1600, Gerken said it was her favorite event but her legs were feeling the effects of her earlier events.
“I felt more nervous for this race, because this race is my favorite race to run and my legs have been sore from my previous events the past few days, but I ended up running really well in this race,” Gerken said.
Gerken noted the fast pace led to an early decision.
“I saw everyone starting out really fast and I just kind of decided to hang back a little bit,” she said. “I felt that I could make up the distance in the middle laps. On the second lap towards the 100-meter mark I saw I was getting boxed in and that is always hard during a race and you have to know when to move around and make your move.
“After the pack started to fall behind I decided I needed to make my move because this was my last race of the year and knew I had to give it all I had.”
Gerken’s time of 5 minutes, 27.53 seconds was her best of the year. She also posted a season-best in the 800 (2:28.14) for sixth. Gerken was responsible for 21 of the Mustangs’ 26 points in their eighth place finish in the team race.
Exeter-Milligan’s Katherine White took third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.86 while Nebraska Lutheran junior Amy Richert also ended up with a third place in the 300 hurdle finals (47.33), which set her personal best.
Richert also competed in the high jump where she finished in a tie for 13th (4-8).
McCool’s Jillian Stark cleared 5-3 in the high jump and took fourth.
Along with Gerken’s 1600 championship, in that same race Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik was in a tie for 13th (5:51.6) while teammate Cammie Harrison was 15th (5:55.08).
In the 800, Nebraska Lutheran’s Amara Corwin was ninth (2:36.49) and Papik 12th (2:31.07).
In the shot put, High Plains Storm sophomore Brianna Wilshusen threw the shot 33-11 ½ and finished 10th.
Nebraska Lutheran’s 4x400 relay, which consisted of Richert, Natalie Hueske, Brooke Douglas and Corwin, were 16th (4:33.62).
The High Plains boys track team earned a pair of third-place finishes on Saturday along its way to a top-10 finish in the Class D team race with 20 points.
In the first field event of Saturday’s session, High Plains junior Dylan Soule threw the discus 145-7 for third.
On the track, the boys 4x100 relay of Jarrett Parsons, Tanner Wood, Soule and Logan Russell ran a 44.88 and brought home third place medals.
McCool’s Tyler Neville competed in 1600 on Saturday and posted a time of 4:44.39 for a sixth-place finish. That was Neville’s best time this season.
Rounding out the Class D boys was McCool Junction’s August Aamoldt with a 2:08.36 in the 800 for 13th, and the Mustang boys’ 4x400 relay finished eighth (3:37.20), which was its best time of the season.
Giltner won its fifth-consecutive girls team championship in Class D with a 15-point victory over second-place Sterling.
Girls team race (top 5) and area teams finishes: 1. Giltner 54; 2. Sterling 39; 3. Mullen 35; 4. Axtell 33; T-5. Humphrey St. Francis 30; T-5. Riverside 30; 8. McCool Junction 26; 21. Exeter-Milligan 11; T-34. Nebraska Lutheran 6.
Boys team race (top 5) and area teams finishes: 1. Axtell 66; 2. North Central 47; 3. Hartington-Newcastle 34; 4. Shelton 32; T-5. Allen 22; T-5. Pawnee City 22; 8. High Plains 20; T-42. McCool Junction 4.