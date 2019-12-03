MILFORD, Neb. — Preseason jamborees don’t count toward regular-season records, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t valuable for the players and coaches involved, especially two days before the real thing.
Both the girls and boys York Duke basketball teams traveled to Milford on Tuesday night for a scrimmage with the Class C-1 Eagles. With York’s season opener on the road at Ralston on Thursday, both head coaches were glad to make the 40-minute drive.
The York girls, who return 87 percent of their scoring from last year’s team that finished 10-13, led 25-18 at the half and went on to win 51-45.
“I love the opportunity to go compete against someone else and to just get out and get some bugs out,” York girls basketball head coach Matt Kern said. “We saw a lot of things we need to work on. It was great to get out of here with a win, but the bottom line is we now know areas where we need to improve at practice.”
Kern liked the fast tempo and the energy his team played with on Tuesday — the Dukes were running up and down the court with ease. But what didn’t he like? The transition defense.
“We didn’t find girls in transition and gave up some wide-open shots, which allowed them to get back in the game,” he said. “That, and we didn’t hit shots. We got a little bit out of control offensively and didn’t run our movements very well and tried to rush it. That’s totally normal this time of year, and we’re still a young team trying to get that figured out, but we can fix that and work on that. The talent is there.”
The Milford girls brought solid competition to the scrimmage. The Eagles went 19-6 last season and return all but one starter, including three players that averaged double-digit scoring.
Next up for the York girls is Thursday night’s 6 p.m. game at Ralston, which went winless last season at 0-23. In the past three seasons, the Rams’ girls program is just 3-65.
As for the Duke boys, they trailed 28-26 at the break and cut their deficit to 36-34 after three thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from 6-foot-3 junior Matt Haggadone. Milford went on to hold its lead and win 55-49.
York boys basketball head coach Scott Lamberty said he saw good things and no-so-good things in his game, which is expected in preseason.
“I thought our defense in the second half was much better,” he said. “I thought the biggest thing was we just didn’t handle the basketball well against their zone. We had passes tipped or just didn’t handle it and didn’t attack the gaps. But in the end we competed enough that we only lost by six.”
Like its girls’ team, Milford gave the York boys a great look. The Eagles went 21-6 last season with an appearance in the Class C-1 state tournament under head coach Tony Muller. Actually, the York and Milford boys’ teams enter their seasons in similar situations.
Both won 21 games last season and made their respective state tournaments before bowing out in the first round — the Dukes to Omaha Skutt Catholic and the Eagles to top-seeded Ogallala.
Both were very reliant on six seniors last season, but now must find new lineups. York’s top player from the 2018-19 campaign, Brady Danielson, is playing basketball for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks right now, while another four-year cornerstone of the program, Garrett Snodgrass, just wrapped up his first season playing football for Nebraska. Milford also must replace its top two scorers, Nathan Mensik and Bragan Meyer.
Finding new leaders and simply continuing to work on basketball skills are Lamberty’s top priorities heading into the season.
“It always starts with your leaders, on and off the court,” he said. “That’s a work in progress right now. Our skill level isn’t really there yet, and that’s evident when someone goes zone and we couldn’t get the ball moved. Part of that is just not moving and part of it is we just haven’t really run much against a zone yet in practice. It gives us stuff to work on.”
The Dukes will hit the road to Ralston on Thursday. The Rams’ boys went 7-17 last season.
