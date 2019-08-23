YORK — After a long offseason, football was back and being played on the grass of East Hill Stadium Friday night as the York Dukes football team held its annual preseason scrimmage before Alliance comes to town next week to kick off the 2019 season.
Ninth-year head coach Glen Snodgrass liked what he saw Friday. The team got through the roughly two-hour scrimmage without any injuries and played somewhat of a clean game without many glaring mistakes.
But maybe the biggest thing Snodgrass wanted to see happen Friday night was his team shaking off the rust of a long offseason.
“As much as they can, I want them to get the game jitters out,” Snodgrass said after the scrimmage. “I like to try to simulate a game environment with the fans and the chain gang and the refs and all that, so hopefully that gets the jitters out of their system a little. I also want the boys to come out and play a clean game without turnovers and a lot of mistakes. For the most part, the first unit did that.”
York junior quarterback Ty Bartholomew led that first-team offense to start the scrimmage. Along with productive option runs, the dual-threat showed off his passing ability with a few completions, one of which was a touchdown in the back of the end zone to senior wideout Tyler Wright.
Bartholomew’s athleticism at the quarterback position is what his head coach likes the most.
“He runs it very well, he’s a very good athlete,” Snodgrass said of Bartholomew. “He’s been playing the position and running the offense for a long time, so he knows the offense.”
Although there are many new faces in starting roles due to the graduation of a school record-breaking senior class, don’t expect to see drastic changes in the Dukes’ offense. Senior running back Jacob Diaz returns this year after rushing for 942 yards last season while battling an injury. Diaz, a team captain and physical runner at 195 pounds, didn’t get many carries Friday night. But he didn’t need to with the season opener one week away.
“To be honest, the offense we’re running is very similar to last year, it’s actually last year’s offense that’s pared down a little bit,” Snodgrass said. “The quarterback running game will still be important to us, but I feel like Jacob Diaz will be a guy we’re going to work real hard to get the ball in his hands. He’s a pretty special player.”
York’s defense returns more than the offense does with players like Tom Erwin at middle linebacker, Brayan Rodriguez at end and a few defensive backs that all saw varsity action last year. On of the best traits this season’s unit possesses is speed.
“We’ve got some fast kids on that side of the ball,” Snodgrass said. “We’re a lot faster than a year ago, which is a very good thing when you talk about defense. We want to have every technique, scheme and read perfect, but sometimes speed will make up for those mistakes and I really think we have it this year.”
Erwin and Rodriguez are both important to the leadership of the team as captains. But they’ve shown they can back that up on the field, too. Erwin, at 6-3, 220 pounds, was second on the team in tackles last year with 70 while Rodriguez, at 6-1, 220, was tops on the defense in sacks with six.
“Up front, I think we’re big and strong. Generally in the 3-4, we don’t expect to get a lot of pass rush out of our front three, but Brayan is a kid that can play the run and put pressure on the quarterback,” Snodgrass said. “And with Tom in the middle, he’s as good of a middle linebacker as you’ll find in the state. We have pretty good guys on all three levels.”
In the special teams department, fans will likely see junior Thomas Ivey handle the field goal duties. Ivey was the one who kicked the 33-yard game-winning field goal in the quarterfinals of the playoffs last season against Seward.
“Overall I feel like he’s going to be as accurate of a kicker as there is in the state — that kid isn’t going to miss extra points,” Snodgrass said. “When you can count on a touchdown being seven points, it’s a really nice thing in high school football. We know if we can get the ball inside the 25-yard line, we have a pretty good shot at three points.”