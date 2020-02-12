DAVID CITY – The Cross County Cougars’ win streak was on the line Monday night as the Cougars traveled to David City to make up a game originally scheduled for Jan. 17.
Senior guard Amanda Giannou hit a layup as time expired after stealing the inbounds pass to keep the win streak intact at 11 games as Cross County improved to 18-4 with a 45-43 win in girls non-conference hoop action.
One stat that sticks out for the Cougars in a negative sense was a 3-of-13 performance at the free-throw line, which included a 1-of-9 stretch in the second quarter when David City outscored the visitors 6-5.
Cross County and the Scouts were tied at 21 going into the second half, and when Cross County opened a seven-point lead heading to the final eight minutes, the Cougars had appeared to take back control of the game.
The Scouts, however, behind a game-high 16 points from Emily Johnson and six from both Lauren Vandenberg and Payten Andel, tied the game at 43 setting up Giannou’s last-second game-winner.
The Cougars were led in the scorebook by junior Erica Stratman with 14 and fellow junior Cortlyn Schaefer with 10.
David City knocked down six 3-pointers in the game while the Cougars got one each from Schaefer and Chloe Sandell, who added seven points.
The Cougars traveled to Brainard to play East Butler on Tuesday. They’ll close out the regular season on Friday night hosting Exeter-Milligan in Stromsburg.
