GIBBON – Led by three scorers in double figures, the Gibbon Buffaloes handed the Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team its 16th loss of the season Friday night in Gibbon.
Fillmore came in to the game struggling at 1-15 on the season and on a 13-game losing streak. Gibbon took control of the game early, leading 20-7 after the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime. Fillmore needed a big second half to get back in the game, but didn’t get it. The Panthers were shut out in the third and outscored 31-18 in the second half.
Matthew Weismann led Gibbon with 17 points while teammates Konnor Hyde and Nathan Holcomb added 13 and 10, respectively.
Garrett Nichols led Fillmore with 13 points while Riley Hiatt added eight, Keegan Theobald six and Carson Tatro four. Brock Tatro scored three points and Isaiah Lauby two.
Fillmore is the No. 11 seed of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament and played No. 6 Milford on Monday night.
