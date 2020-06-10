EDITOR’S NOTE: Every year the York News-Times’ sports department chooses one male and female athlete from the YNT coverage area as its Athlete of the Year.
Due to the current pandemic this year area athletes weren’t given the opportunity to compete in three sports. Because of this, the News-Times sports department is switching things up. Instead of only announcing the winners we will be featuring profiles on each of the five male and five female athletes in contention for the award.
UTICA - In 2018 and 2019 the Centennial Broncos were a focal point of the Class C-2 sports scene.
The Broncos won the Class C-2 State Football Championship, their first ever title, and on the basketball court they finished fourth after defeating Wakefield in the first round of the C-2 State Tournament.
With the graduation of Wyatt Ehlers, who holds four Class C-2 passing records, and Jackson Hirschfeld who broke records as a receiver along with being one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Nebraska High School basketball, the team needed someone to step up.
After sitting out his sophomore football season with a leg injury, Cooper Gierhan was chomping at the bit to get back on the field.
Gierhan, was one of many leaders that helped Centennial make a return to the Class C-2 State Playoffs.
The Broncos also made a trip to Lincoln in March for the C-2 State Basketball Tournament where they ended up dropping a close one to Sutton in the opening round.
In the passing game, Gierhan completed 61 percent of his passes (89-146) and he threw for 1,428 yards which was an average 142.8 per game.
Three times the junior signal caller went past 200 yards with a 257 yard effort against Battle Creek on Sept. 13 being his best performance. He also tossed nine scoring passes on the year.
Gierhan ran the ball 109 times for 367 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He put up 97 yards on 22 carries against North Bend on Oct. 4.
He had a career night on defense against Shelby-Rising City with two interceptions for 136 yards in return yards and then added a fumble recovery in the team’s 21-18 win.
He earned all-district honors as well as York News-Times and Class C-2 All-State honorable mention.
On the basketball court the 6-foot guard led the Broncos in scoring with 13.4 points per game and was deadly outside the 3-point arc hitting 46 percent, knocking down 58 of 125 attempts.
Overall the junior sharpshooter shot 44 percent from the field and went 66 of 86 from the free throw line for 77 percent. Gierhan had a season high best 26 points against Milford on Dec. 20, where he was 10 of 14 on field goal attempts overall and a sizzling 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. He scored in double figures in 20 of the Broncos 28 games.
“Cooper was our leading scorer this year, even though he was the focal point of the other team’s defensive game plan,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said at the end of the season. “He really improved his ability to get to the basket this year. He led us in free throws attempted and made.”
Gierhan was a York News-Times All-Area co-captain; a Southern Nebraska Conference first team selection and a Class C-2 All-State honorable mention pick in the Omaha World-Herald.
Gierhan was looking forward to making a return trip to the Nebraska State Track and Field Meet in May before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the spring sports season.
Gierhan took sixth his sophomore year in the pole vault with a mark of 13-feet 8-inches.
