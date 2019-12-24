MILFORD – Junior guard Cooper Gierhan drilled six 3-pointers while the Joel Bargen-led Centennial defense had yet another solid defensive outing Friday night on the road to help lead the Broncos to a 51-32 win.
Centennial, which entered the season No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 preseason ratings, stays undefeated at 6-0 ahead of the Malcolm Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday. Malcolm dropped to 4-2.
The Broncos led Milford 14-7 at the end of the opening eight minutes and 30-11 at halftime. Centennial held Milford to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters, and only four in the second stanza.
Centennial went on to outscore the Eagles 15-5 in the third to help seal the victory.
Gierhan enjoyed an efficient shooting performance as he was 10 of 14 from the floor overall and 6 of 8 from behind the arc.
Senior Caleb Horne chipped in with 14 points – he was 2 of 2 from 3-point land, too – while freshman Lane Zimmer recorded six points and five rebounds. Jake Bargen, a sophomore, had four points and three assists.
Centennial senior forward Joel Bargen dished out a team-high four assists and took a team-best three charges on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.