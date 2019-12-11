UTICA – Behind six 3s and 21 points from junior guard Cooper Gierhan, the Centennial Broncos improved to 2-0 on the season with a 70-32 win over Nebraska Christian at home in Utica on Saturday.
Centennial, No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, led 17-8 after the first quarter and 39-10 at halftime.
Senior guard Caleb Horne scored 12 points while freshman Lane Zimmer added 10. Joel Bargen was the top rebounder for the Broncos with nine boards while Drew Wellman hauled down seven and Gierhan five. Jake Bargen dished out a team-best four assists.
Centennial will host undefeated Sandy Creek (2-0) on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.